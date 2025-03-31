Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom McEvoy takes over from John Poole who is retiring from the Belfast firm after 30 years

Co Armagh man has been announced as the new head of audit at KPMG in Northern Ireland.

Tom McEvoy takes over at an exciting time for the firm as it continues to grow and develop its audit offering in the region, building local expertise and adding the latest technical ability to its offering.

Tom has over 30 years of experience in providing statutory audit and other assurance services to clients in Ireland, the United Kingdom and North America - with 20 years as partner.

Tom is a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast and is also head of food and agribusiness at the firm. He takes up his new role on May 1 2025.

Alongside Tom the audit leadership is bolstered by partners Dominic Mudge and Phillip Marshall, along with Claire Browne who was recently promoted to audit partner. Tom takes over from John Poole who retires after 30 years at KPMG in Northern Ireland.

Tom said he will remain focused on ensuring KPMG Northern Ireland audit delivers market-leading local service to local clients: “The team in Northern Ireland continues to go from strength to strength. I’m delighted to be heading up the team at a truly exciting time for the firm, and I am looking forward to leading our incredible talent.

“We’re proud of the depth of expertise we count in the Belfast office, expertise that we’re able to utilise in our work with our growing local client base. As we develop our services, we’re excited to be adopting the latest technologies and AI, allowing us to provide the best possible service to our broad range of clients

“I look forward to continuing John’s work and maintaining the high standards which we are renowned for.”

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, added: “The KPMG Audit team continually delivers for clients throughout Northern Ireland. In Tom we have an experienced senior leader and I look forward to seeing our audit offering continuing to grow and evolve in the coming years.