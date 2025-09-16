Belfast estate agency John Minnis has revealed that Northern Ireland is to welcome an estimated 25,000- 30,000 new arrivals from the UK and Europe over the next five years, as migration to the region reaches its highest levels in more than a decade. Pictured is John Minnis

Belfast-based estate agency John Minnis has revealed that Northern Ireland is to welcome an estimated 25,000- 30,000 new arrivals from the UK and Europe over the next five years, as migration to the region reaches its highest levels in more than a decade.

Recent figures show that 11,700 people relocated from other parts of the UK to Northern Ireland in the year ending mid-2023, with migration in 2024 climbing to a 15-year high. The agency says this trend is being fuelled by a combination of affordability, lifestyle benefits and academic excellence, making Northern Ireland an increasingly attractive choice for families, professionals and investors alike.

Housing affordability remains one of the region’s strongest advantages. The average house price in Northern Ireland is £185,000, significantly lower than £291,000 in England, £210,000in Wales, and £192,000 in Scotland - approximately a 63.57% gap with England.

This level of affordability enables first-time buyers to enter the property market earlier, gives families access to larger homes with outdoor space and provides investors with significantly stronger returns compared to other parts of the UK. Everyday living costs, including groceries, utilities and childcare also remain lower than in many British cities, further strengthening Northern Ireland’s appeal.

Education is another key driver. Northern Ireland’s schools consistently outperform those in England, Wales and Scotland, with strong academic attainment and some of the highest examination results in the UK. Families relocating to the region often cite this as a decisive factor, alongside the wide choice of grammar and integrated schools.

The rising demand is also creating clear opportunities for property investors. Research from John Minnis estimates that Belfast is delivering rental yields of ~6.8%, the highest in the region, with Derry/Londonderry at ~4.3% and Newry at ~2.7% - outpacing many major UK cities. With comparatively low entry prices and strong rental returns, Northern Ireland is emerging as one of the UK’s most compelling property investment destinations. John Minnis, founder of the Belfast-based estate agents, said: “With migration at a 15-year high, we expect Northern Ireland to welcome a further 25,000 - 30,000 people from the UK and Europe over the next five years. “This sustained demand will underpin growth in both rental and sales markets, creating significant opportunities for buyers, renters and investors alike. As an estate agent that has operated for over 20 years, we’ve never seen such high-demand from buyers and investors from all over the world.”