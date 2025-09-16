Blackwatertown’s beloved Portmor reopens this Thursday under the ownership of Stevie Hughes’ great-grandchildren, reconnecting with its historic roots after more than 70 years. Credit Facebook

A cherished Northern Ireland bar and restaurant is preparing to reopen its doors this week, following a significant renovation under new ownership.

The Portmor, a long-standing favourite in Blackwatertown outside Dungannon, ceased operations at the end of July following the sale of the business. It came just months after the sudden passing of its owner, Nigel Reah, and 14 years of serving the local community.

In a heartfelt farewell shared on social media on July 31, the outgoing owners expressed their deep gratitude to customers and staff alike: “To all our cherished customers, dedicated staff, and dear friends of The Portmor,

“After 14 incredible years of working in the Blackwatertown community, the time has come for us to hand over the reins to new owners.

“Throughout this journey, we have met wonderful people, formed lifelong friendships, and created memories that we will treasure forever.

“We are profoundly grateful for the unwavering support from our customers over these years.

“Being part of this vibrant community has been a privilege. We’ve shared in your family celebrations, from Christenings to Communions, Confirmations, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Graduations, Weddings, and everything in between.

“To our staff, both past and present, we owe you an immense debt of gratitude for your tireless dedication and hard work.

“You have been the backbone of our business, and we appreciate every one of you who have been a part of our amazing team and shared in our Portmor adventure.”

Now, the venue is set to begin a new chapter and one deeply connected to its past. The new owners, who will welcome customers back this Thursday (September 18), are the great-grandchildren of Stevie Hughes, who once owned The Portmor more than 70 years ago.

The beloved Main Street venue has since undergone a full renovation in recent weeks, with a fresh new look and menu awaiting returning customers.

In a social media post this week, the new Portmor team said: “The wait is almost over Thursday 18th September marks a brand new chapter for The Portmor. After weeks of love, graft & renovation, we’re opening our doors once again.

“This place has always been more than bricks and mortar– it’s a home for stories, memories and friendships. And now, it feels even more special… because the new owners are the great-grandchildren of Stevie Hughes, who owned The Portmor over 70 years ago.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back. Come by, have a chat, raise a glass & be part of this next chapter with us.

“Here’s to old roots, new beginnings and a future filled with great food, laughter and community.”