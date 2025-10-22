Powerhouse Padel aims to be a smash hit bringing the world’s fastest-growing sport to Coleraine with £50,000 backing from the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland

Powerhouse Padel, a premium indoor padel facility, has opened in Coleraine following a £50,000 investment, which has been supported by the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland, managed by Whiterock.

Located at Hanover Place, the former JJB Sports warehouse has been converted into five state-of-the-art indoor padel courts by founders Elliott McKew and Simon Moutray.

Padel is currently one of the world’s fastest growing sports, proving particularly popular with students and young professionals. Powerhouse Padel is the first dedicated padel facility in the Causeway area and presents a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to the area to give the sport a go.

Powerhouse Padel will provide court rental by the hour, seven days a week, all year round for players of all ages and abilities. The facility also plans to host padel tournaments, social nights, coaching sessions, and kids' camps during the school holidays. The facility will also provide equipment rental, with plans for an onsite pro-shop where equipment can be purchased.

Operated by the British Business Bank and managed by Whiterock, the £70m Investment Fund for Northern Ireland offers a range of commercial finance options including debt finance and equity investment to support businesses from all sectors in Northern Ireland at different growth stages. The debt fund offers loans of £25,000 up to £2m.

Elliott McKew, co-founder of Powerhouse Padel, said: “We’re thrilled to open Powerhouse Padel in the heart of Coleraine. The cutting-edge padel centre features five premium indoor courts and will be a vibrant hub for the local community, offering opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy one of the world’s fastest growing sports.

"From tournaments and coaching sessions to kids camps and social nights, Powerhouse Padel is set to bring something truly special to the town. We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Whiterock, whose funding has helped bring this vision to life.”

Una Warnock, investment director, Whiterock, explained: “We’re proud to support Powerhouse Padel’s exciting new venue in Coleraine through the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland.

"This marks a significant moment for the North-West, bringing a new and exciting sport to the region and we believe that Elliott and Simon have spotted a unique opportunity creating the only padel courts in the Causeway area."

Sue Barnard, senior investment manager at the British Business Bank added: “Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in Europe and it’s fantastic to see the Fund support its continued expansion, specifically into Coleraine.