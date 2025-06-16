Big Marketing Meet-Up Belfast 2025, Northern Ireland’s most talked-about marketing event, is returning to ICC Belfast on Thursday, November 6

What do a Idris Elba’s Chief Marketing Officer, a former hostage negotiator and viral sensation The Black Paddy have in common?

They’re all part of the epic speaker line-up at Big Marketing Meet-Up Belfast 2025, Northern Ireland’s most talked-about marketing event, returning to ICC Belfast on Thursday, November 6.

Back for its third year, the event has quickly grown into a must-attend gathering for marketers across Ireland. Designed as a one-day escape from the daily grind, it offers a space to step away from the spinning plates of day-to-day work and immerse fully in a thriving, supportive marketing community.

Hede, Emma and Ruta, hosts of the Blame It on Marketing podcast, returning for BMMU 2025

This year’s programme features an impressive range of speakers, including Lynsey Woods, global brand director at Carlsberg Group, Lea Karam, behavioural scientist at Mindscope Labs, and Rita Cidre from SEMrush, alongside experts from top brands, bold agencies and marketing’s most curious minds.

Across the day, attendees will hear keynotes, take part in panels, and explore real-world case studies with actionable takeaways on everything from strategy to social media. There will also be dedicated networking socials, pop-up product demo zones, and a much-anticipated after party complete with a round of Marketing Bingo.

The event was founded in 2023 by Treena Clarke, who created Big Marketing Meet-Up to be the kind of event she always wished existed.

“As a marketer myself, I created BMMU as the kind of event I wished existed — one where the speakers truly helped me grow in a profession that’s constantly evolving,” said Treena. “I honestly thought maybe 30 or 40 people would show up.

"But now, we’re bringing together over 200 marketing and comms professionals, and our community is growing right across Ireland. One of the most powerful things has been seeing those connections form — a real sense of belonging and support among peers.”

Treena is also passionate about shifting the perception of marketing within business: “I’m deeply passionate about ensuring marketing takes its rightful place in the boardroom — recognised as the strategic growth engine it truly is. While we’ll be tackling current topics like AI and digital marketing, we’ll also focus on how marketers can increase their influence and build powerful personal brands.”