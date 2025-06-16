Food retail, wholesale and foodservice company which owns the SuperValu, Centra, MACE, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc. brands, reinforces commitment to Northern Ireland with experienced new hires and £1.2bn local impact

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food convenience retailer and wholesaler Musgrave NI has announced two senior managerial appointments to support its continued growth across Northern Ireland.

The company behind SuperValu, Centra, MACE, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc. has appointed David Higgins as new retail sales director, while John McGinnity has been appointed head of wholesale and foodservice for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, who has over 20 years’ experience in the FMCG/alcohol industry, joins from Diageo Ireland where he was most recently head of spirits, following roles including head of strategic accounts. As retail sales director, David will oversee the development of the retail partnership model across Northern Ireland, specifically for SuperValu, Centra and Mace.

The company behind SuperValu, Centra, MACE, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc. has appointed David Higgins as new retail sales director

John McGinnity has worked with Musgrave for 17 years in various trading and sales roles including his previous position of head of specialist and world food sales for Musgrave Wholesale Partners across the Republic of Ireland.

As head of wholesale and foodservice, John takes over from Richard Mayne who has moved to the role of Director of Beverage within Wholesale and Foodservice for the Musgrave Group. With ten years’ experience of working with Musgrave under his belt, Richard will be responsible for leading Musgrave’s beverage businesses across the island of Ireland, supporting the Group’s ambition of being a world class food and beverage business.

Welcoming the appointments, Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave NI said: “With our ambitious plans to grow our retail store network as well as expand our footprint across the foodservice and wholesale sectors, I am delighted to welcome David and John to the Musgrave NI business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company behind SuperValu, Centra, MACE, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc. has appointed John McGinnity as head of wholesale and foodservice for Northern Ireland