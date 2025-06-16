'We continue to remain a positive force here in Northern Ireland': Leadership boost at Musgrave NI as new retail director and wholesale head announced
Food convenience retailer and wholesaler Musgrave NI has announced two senior managerial appointments to support its continued growth across Northern Ireland.
The company behind SuperValu, Centra, MACE, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc. has appointed David Higgins as new retail sales director, while John McGinnity has been appointed head of wholesale and foodservice for Northern Ireland.
David, who has over 20 years’ experience in the FMCG/alcohol industry, joins from Diageo Ireland where he was most recently head of spirits, following roles including head of strategic accounts. As retail sales director, David will oversee the development of the retail partnership model across Northern Ireland, specifically for SuperValu, Centra and Mace.
John McGinnity has worked with Musgrave for 17 years in various trading and sales roles including his previous position of head of specialist and world food sales for Musgrave Wholesale Partners across the Republic of Ireland.
As head of wholesale and foodservice, John takes over from Richard Mayne who has moved to the role of Director of Beverage within Wholesale and Foodservice for the Musgrave Group. With ten years’ experience of working with Musgrave under his belt, Richard will be responsible for leading Musgrave’s beverage businesses across the island of Ireland, supporting the Group’s ambition of being a world class food and beverage business.
Welcoming the appointments, Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave NI said: “With our ambitious plans to grow our retail store network as well as expand our footprint across the foodservice and wholesale sectors, I am delighted to welcome David and John to the Musgrave NI business.
"We recently announced our £1.2 billion impact on the local economy and I am confident that the experience that David and John bring will ensure we continue to remain a positive force here in Northern Ireland. I would also like to wish Richard the very best in his new role.”