CGI of proposed 103-apartment redevelopment at Marlborough House and Prince’s Court. Credit Planning Portal

Plans include the refurbishment of a listed building, partial demolition of existing office structures, and the creation of a high-density, sustainably located residential scheme

Plans for the residential redevelopment of office buildings in central Belfast are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.

The application by Park Street Projects relates to the existing Marlborough House and listed Prince’s Court buildings.

A proposal presented by Belfast consultants TSA Planning seeks full planning permission for 103 residential apartments including 31 one-bed, 66 two-bed and six three bed units.

The scale of the development is eight storeys at Victoria Street, Marlborough Street and Prince’s Street, with a three-storey refurbished Prince’s Court located within the development.

The eight storeys comprise the original six-storey building with a split setback of two additional storeys.

Balconies are provided for a number of the upper floor apartments and a communal courtyard is located within the centre of the development. A community room is provided within the Prince’s Court building.

CGI of proposed 103-apartment redevelopment at Marlborough House and Prince’s Court. Cedit Planning Portal

The proposal includes the demolition of 8 and 11 Marlborough Street and partial demolition of Marlborough House. The steelwork of Marlborough House will be retained.

A listed building application accompanies this full permission for the refurbishment of Prince’s Court. The works to the listed building include the creation of six residential units as well as replacement windows and doors.

According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast Council's planning committee, the height, scale and massing of the proposed building is considered in keeping with other buildings in the surrounding area.

While the proposal would provide no dedicated parking, this is considered acceptable given the highly sustainable location of the site with good access to public transport, travel plan, commitment to green travel measures and access to public car parks. The application proposes the delivery of 80% affordable housing.