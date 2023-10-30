The partnership has been created to help small businesses to have the right insurance cover in a more complicated post-Brexit environment

FSBIS was created to offer members of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) bespoke insurance advice. Through this new partnership, the enhanced service will provide FSB members with a full assessment of their insurance needs and a uniquely tailored package of insurance solutions. It aims to help them to put in place insurance cover in a seamless and straightforward process that offers quality and value.

Martin McTague, FSB National chair, who attended the launch of the partnership in Belfast, said: “FSB Insurance Service (FSBIS) was created to offer our members helpful and impartial insurance advice tailored to small businesses and the self-employed. The new partnership with Dickson & Co further strengthens the service’s offer to our members in Northern Ireland, with a particular focus on specific issues that are now in place following the UK’s exit from the EU, where two separate regulatory environments now exist."

David Perry, managing director of FSB Insurance Service, explained: “FSB Insurance Service has built its reputation on offering advice and delivering top quality insurance products, underpinned by good value for money for FSB members. Given Northern Ireland`s unique position following Brexit, we recognised that it is important we tailor our offering. That`s why I’m pleased that we are now partnering with Dickson & Co."