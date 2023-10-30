FSB Insurance Service reveals a new partnership with Dickson & Co Insurance Brokers in Northern Ireland
FSB Insurance Service (FSBIS) has announced a new partnership with Dickson & Co Insurance Brokers in Northern Ireland.
The partnership has been created to help small businesses to have the right insurance cover in place in a more complicated post-Brexit environment, particularly for those carrying out cross-border business where they are now subject to two different regulatory regimes.
FSBIS was created to offer members of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) bespoke insurance advice. Through this new partnership, the enhanced service will provide FSB members with a full assessment of their insurance needs and a uniquely tailored package of insurance solutions. It aims to help them to put in place insurance cover in a seamless and straightforward process that offers quality and value.
Martin McTague, FSB National chair, who attended the launch of the partnership in Belfast, said: “FSB Insurance Service (FSBIS) was created to offer our members helpful and impartial insurance advice tailored to small businesses and the self-employed. The new partnership with Dickson & Co further strengthens the service’s offer to our members in Northern Ireland, with a particular focus on specific issues that are now in place following the UK’s exit from the EU, where two separate regulatory environments now exist."
David Perry, managing director of FSB Insurance Service, explained: “FSB Insurance Service has built its reputation on offering advice and delivering top quality insurance products, underpinned by good value for money for FSB members. Given Northern Ireland`s unique position following Brexit, we recognised that it is important we tailor our offering. That`s why I’m pleased that we are now partnering with Dickson & Co."
Gavin Mitchell, director of Dickson & Co Insurance Brokers, added: “We are very excited to be teaming up with FSB Insurance Service to offer FSB members an enhanced service. We believe that our experience and ability to source and deliver insurance services to match our clients` needs, can greatly help and assist FSB’s 6,000 NI members. We can bring peace of mind to business owners no matter what sector they operate in. Importantly, it’s not just about providing insurance but, before that, really understanding the member’s individual business needs to ensure that they have the right cover to help protect them and their business, by giving them quality advice, peace of mind and navigating cross-jurisdictional insurance regimes so that they can concentrate on running and growing their business.”