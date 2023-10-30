All Sections
Newry healthcare service reveals £2million Northern Ireland expansion plan

Founded by NI businessmen, Duality Healthcare Private General Practice and Urgent Care Service will open of two new clinics in Newry city centre and Galgorm Castle Business Park, Ballymena
By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:15 GMT
Duality Healthcare Private General Practice and Urgent Care Service has announced the opening of two new purpose built private GP clinics in Newry city centre and Galgorm Castle Business Park, Ballymena.

The openings, which will compliment their headquarters in Newry, currently represent a £2m investment and are part of a rapid expansion plan including clinic openings in Omagh, City of Derry and Belfast City Centre throughout 2024 and employing over 70 staff.

Founded by Newry businessmen John McEvoy and Dr Declan Morgan, the Duality Healthcare clinics consist of experienced GPs and clinicians. Services include a focus on guaranteed face-to-face GP access within 48 hours, quicker access to clinicians and medical expertise; longer consultation times; seven-day access including evening and weekend appointments and same-day access for Acute Illness and Urgent Care/out-of-hours drop-in service; minor surgeries and ear care services.

Announcing the expansion plans, executive chairman of Duality Healthcare John McEvoy, said: “Our investment and expansion plan is part of our vision to provide people in Northern Ireland with an alternative medical provision.

"The Duality Healthcare model features experienced and knowledgeable staff providing a range of quality services to those who want an alternative pathway to health, one with quicker access to clinicians and medical expertise; longer consultation times; and a focus on traditional face-to-face medical care.

“We look forward to delivering our affordable services to people across Northern Ireland.”

Duality Healthcare Private General Practice and Urgent Care Service, founded by Newry businessmen John McEvoy and Dr Declan Morgan (pictured), has announced the opening of two new purpose built private GP clinics in Newry City Centre and Galgorm Castle Business Park, Ballymena. The openings, which will compliment their headquarters in Newry, currently represent a £2m investment and are part of a rapid expansion plan including clinic openings in Omagh, City of Derry and Belfast City Centre throughout 2024 and employing over 70 staffDuality Healthcare Private General Practice and Urgent Care Service, founded by Newry businessmen John McEvoy and Dr Declan Morgan (pictured), has announced the opening of two new purpose built private GP clinics in Newry City Centre and Galgorm Castle Business Park, Ballymena. The openings, which will compliment their headquarters in Newry, currently represent a £2m investment and are part of a rapid expansion plan including clinic openings in Omagh, City of Derry and Belfast City Centre throughout 2024 and employing over 70 staff
Dr Declan Morgan, CEO of Duality Healthcare, added: “Duality Healthcare gives people the ability to avail of a traditional GP model but with modern day convenience and access. We want to bring the people of Northern Ireland a premium, accessible and importantly, more affordable Primary and Urgent Care GP service to their doorstep.”

