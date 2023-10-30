Founded by NI businessmen, Duality Healthcare Private General Practice and Urgent Care Service will open of two new clinics in Newry city centre and Galgorm Castle Business Park, Ballymena

Duality Healthcare Private General Practice and Urgent Care Service has announced the opening of two new purpose built private GP clinics in Newry city centre and Galgorm Castle Business Park, Ballymena.

The openings, which will compliment their headquarters in Newry, currently represent a £2m investment and are part of a rapid expansion plan including clinic openings in Omagh, City of Derry and Belfast City Centre throughout 2024 and employing over 70 staff.

Founded by Newry businessmen John McEvoy and Dr Declan Morgan, the Duality Healthcare clinics consist of experienced GPs and clinicians. Services include a focus on guaranteed face-to-face GP access within 48 hours, quicker access to clinicians and medical expertise; longer consultation times; seven-day access including evening and weekend appointments and same-day access for Acute Illness and Urgent Care/out-of-hours drop-in service; minor surgeries and ear care services.

Announcing the expansion plans, executive chairman of Duality Healthcare John McEvoy, said: “Our investment and expansion plan is part of our vision to provide people in Northern Ireland with an alternative medical provision.

"The Duality Healthcare model features experienced and knowledgeable staff providing a range of quality services to those who want an alternative pathway to health, one with quicker access to clinicians and medical expertise; longer consultation times; and a focus on traditional face-to-face medical care.

“We look forward to delivering our affordable services to people across Northern Ireland.”

