Further growth for Northern Ireland corporate law firm with new appointments

A&L Goodbody (ALG) has appointed three newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland
By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:26 BST
Northern Ireland corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has appointed three newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland.

Adam Magill, Andrew McClintock and Matthew Nesbitt have been appointed as solicitors in the firm’s corporate department, in which they have completed their training contracts over the past two years.

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has appointed three newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Andrew McClintock, solicitor, David Rowan, head of corporate, Adam Magill, solicitor and Matthew Nesbitt, solicitorCorporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has appointed three newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Andrew McClintock, solicitor, David Rowan, head of corporate, Adam Magill, solicitor and Matthew Nesbitt, solicitor
David Rowan, head of corporate at ALG in Northern Ireland, said: “The addition of new and emerging talent in the form of young solicitors plays a hugely important role in maintaining a diverse and vibrant workplace culture at ALG.

“Over the past two years, Andrew, Adam and Matthew have each demonstrated a flare for corporate law, underpinned by their commercial awareness, ambition and a strong commitment to developing in their respective careers. We wish them every success at ALG.”

The three new solicitor appointments take ALG’s Corporate team in Belfast to 29 people, led by partners David Rowan, Peter Stafford, Mark Thompson, Alastair Keith, Mark Stockdale, Sarah Dugdale and John Palmer.

