Further growth for Northern Ireland corporate law firm with new appointments
Northern Ireland corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has appointed three newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland.
Adam Magill, Andrew McClintock and Matthew Nesbitt have been appointed as solicitors in the firm’s corporate department, in which they have completed their training contracts over the past two years.
David Rowan, head of corporate at ALG in Northern Ireland, said: “The addition of new and emerging talent in the form of young solicitors plays a hugely important role in maintaining a diverse and vibrant workplace culture at ALG.
“Over the past two years, Andrew, Adam and Matthew have each demonstrated a flare for corporate law, underpinned by their commercial awareness, ambition and a strong commitment to developing in their respective careers. We wish them every success at ALG.”
The three new solicitor appointments take ALG’s Corporate team in Belfast to 29 people, led by partners David Rowan, Peter Stafford, Mark Thompson, Alastair Keith, Mark Stockdale, Sarah Dugdale and John Palmer.
