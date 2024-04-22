Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland businessman Terence Donnelly has received an OBE for services to the motor industry from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal.

The executive chairman of Donnelly Group and TBC Conversions was honoured during a recent Investiture at Windsor Castle.

Terence, who is believed to be the only individual in Northern Ireland to have been honoured for services to the motor industry, joined the family-owned business in 1969 and has led Donnelly Group to become Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer, with nine branches across the province offering vehicles from 18 manufacturers.