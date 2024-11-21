Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast-headquartered Fusion Antibodies has cut half-year losses on revenues which more than doubled, and said it was well-placed for further growth.

A contract research organisation located in Northern Ireland, Fusion offers a range of antibody discovery, engineering and expression services for all stages of human therapeutic, veterinary therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

Highlights from the period included a first contract to develop a bespoke non-human antibody species OptiPhage library and continued progress in the development of its OptiMAL library.

Fusion also expanded a collaboration agreement with the National Cancer Institute to include the humanisation of several of the NCI's existing camelid nanobodies

Fusion Antibodies chief executive Adrian Kinkaid, said: "These interim figures bear witness to the significant improvements to the business and the more favourable market conditions we have deservedly enjoyed in the period.

"The company is now well positioned, generating the financial evidence of a significant recovery and promising growth in the company's prospects. Of particular note is the increase in margins complementing the more than doubling of revenues, which is testament to the Board's and the team's determination to move toward profitability.

"We remain focused on meeting our stated goal of achieving cash flow breakeven without needing to raise additional funds."