'We have experienced a boost in sales during the past eight weeks, as the Great British Bake Off returned to our TV screens'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:43 GMT
Biscoff rocky road and mini mixed berry cupcakes from Graham’s Bakery in Dromore and Scott’s Bakery in Fivemiletown are among the new lines set for over 500 Spar and Eurospar retailers thanks to Henderson Wholesale

Northern Ireland family retailer Henderson Wholesale has once again engaged with their local bakery suppliers to introduce new products in line with shopper demand, which are set to see a 20% rise in sales throughout the category.

Six new products have been introduced: Biscoff rocky road and salted caramel brownies baked by Graham’s Bakery in Dromore alongside mini mixed berry cupcakes, mini chocolate cupcakes, butterfly cakes and a filled indulgent cupcake platter homemade by Scott’s Bakery in Fivemiletown, who have been supplying to Spar for 20 years.

The new products are set to create sales of over £250,000 in the next year for the over 500 Spar and Eurospar retailers the wholesaler supplies to.

Henderson Wholesale has once again engaged with their local bakery suppliers to introduce new products in line with shopper demand, which are set to see a 20% rise in sales throughout the category. PIctured is Gareth McAnlis, food development controller at Henderson Wholesale with Aaron McKeown, customer service advisor at Spar MalluskHenderson Wholesale has once again engaged with their local bakery suppliers to introduce new products in line with shopper demand, which are set to see a 20% rise in sales throughout the category. PIctured is Gareth McAnlis, food development controller at Henderson Wholesale with Aaron McKeown, customer service advisor at Spar Mallusk
Gareth McAnlis, food development controller at Henderson Wholesale, said: “Our homegrown Spar Enjoy Local range continues to perform well in-store, with both shoppers and retailers benefiting from its provenance, quality and value. While the bakery lines perform well all year round, we have experienced a boost in sales during the past eight weeks, as the Great British Bake Off returned to our TV screens.

“Moments like this make consumers crave certain products and they are looking for fun and variety, which we are able to deliver quickly thanks to our links with local suppliers. We can create family favourites, flavour combinations and nostalgic treats in response to that demand and seasonal trends.”

Gareth McAnlis, food development controller at Henderson Wholesale is pictured with Aaron McKeown, customer service advisor at Spar Mallusk to launch the new Spar Enjoy Local bakery productsGareth McAnlis, food development controller at Henderson Wholesale is pictured with Aaron McKeown, customer service advisor at Spar Mallusk to launch the new Spar Enjoy Local bakery products
Gareth McAnlis, food development controller at Henderson Wholesale is pictured with Aaron McKeown, customer service advisor at Spar Mallusk to launch the new Spar Enjoy Local bakery products

Earlier in the year, the company introduced a further three new sweet treats to stores: Jam and coconut square sponge, iced party squares and lemon drizzle sponge square.

Every product throughout the Spar Enjoy Local range goes through rigorous taste-testing by Ulster University, and if they don’t meet the consumer panel’s high standards, they don’t make it onto the shelves.

Nigel Dugan, fresh trading controller at Henderson Wholesale, added: “Our Spar Enjoy Local range is 100% made up of locally sourced fresh products, including meats, dairy, breads and of course, cakes, buns and specialty bakes.

“Throughout our Spar and Eurospar stores, over 75% of our fresh food products are sourced locally from over 180 local suppliers, which is why they taste so great.”

The new additions bring the entire Spar Enjoy Local range of fresh meat, poultry, bread, cheese, salads and bakes to over 100 products from 15 local suppliers across the island of Ireland.

