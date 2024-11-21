Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury Fermanagh resort sweeps the boards winning five categories at annual WeddingDates Awards which recognises the top wedding venues across the UK and Ireland

Lough Erne Resort has swept the boards at the annual WeddingDates Awards.

The awards, now in their 15th year, recognise the top wedding venues across the UK and Ireland.

The Fermanagh-based luxury resort won five categories including Top Rated Wedding Venue in the UK, Top Wedding Venue in Northern Ireland and Top Wedding Venue in County Fermanagh.

It was also recognised as Top Rated 5-star venue in the UK and WedPro Venue of the year.

Wedding Dates is the leading portal for wedding news, trends and reviews. The awards are based on the reviews received from happy couples who tied the knot in 2023 or 2024.

Lough Erne Resort general manager, Gareth Byrne paid tribute to the entire resort team who consistently go above and beyond in their pursuit of customer satisfaction: “Weddings are incredibly special occasions that create life-long memories. We are really privileged to be entrusted with the responsibility of working with so many wonderful couples to deliver that really, special day. To have been recognised by our clients in this way is simply amazing.

“Lough Erne Resort is also a past winner of ‘UK's Top Rated Five Star Wedding Venue’ for a third year running – accolades like this are especially valued as they are based on votes from wedding couples across the UK.”