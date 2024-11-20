The new £5.5m Premier Inn Hotel is 'great news for the ongoing development of the wider International Airport infrastructure'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:44 GMT
Developed by JH Turkington & Sons, the hotel will be a welcome addition for travellers and underscores the Airport’s and Borough’s status as a gateway for visitors into Northern Ireland

Revised plans for a major hotel development close to Belfast International Airport has been passed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

A new 81 room Premier Inn Hotel will be developed by JH Turkington & Sons with an investment of £5.5million. The construction phase is expected to support 30 jobs across a 12-month period and will include an on-site food and beverage offering, dedicated parking facilities, landscaped grounds and improved site access.

A new pedestrian link, complete with dropped kerbs and tactile paving will also be added to connect the hotel with Belfast International Airport.

Revised plans for a major hotel development close to Belfast International Airport has been passed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee. Pictured is CGI of the new Premier Inn hotelRevised plans for a major hotel development close to Belfast International Airport has been passed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee. Pictured is CGI of the new Premier Inn hotel
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: “This is great news for the ongoing development of the wider International Airport infrastructure and, consequently, local employment opportunities during construction and ongoing operations.

"Once completed, the hotel will be a welcome addition for travellers and underscores the Airport’s and Borough’s status as a gateway for visitors into Northern Ireland.”

Chairperson of the Planning Committee councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown, added: “This significant investment in a prime location will be a valuable asset to our Borough strengthening Antrim and Newtownabbey’s position in making Northern Ireland an outstanding destination to visit.”

