From scaffolding to construction, retail, cinemas and restaurants, Gabriel Dolan began his career as a young teenager alongside his brother James

Northern Ireland businessman Gabriel Dolan has issued heartfelt thanks to his family and friends following his appointment as an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

He has been recognised for his lifetime contribution to the economy and community in the Strabane and Tyrone area.

Gabriel began his career in the scaffolding business as a young teenager alongside his brother James. He then met the love of his life, Josephine McElwee from Strabane and their love for each other and their business’ grew from there. From scaffolding to construction, retail, cinemas and restaurants, Gabriel has been steeped in the fabric of this area for a lifetime.

Northern Ireland businessman Gabriel Dolan has issued heartfelt thanks to his family and friends following his appointment as an MBE in the New Year Honours list. He is pictured with 'his rock' and wife Josephine

For almost five decades, Gabriel has been guided, supported and encouraged by Josephine. Together they have created a thriving and successful family business that has stood the test of time and the challenges faced by so many businesses in a border town during difficult times for many.

Garbiel Dolan MBE said: “I am deeply humbled to have been appointed an MBE and my sincere and heartfelt thanks go firstly to my darling wife Josephine who has been by my side for over 50 years, my children, all of my family and friends and to the people of Strabane, Tyrone and Lifford who have shown us so much support over the years.

“It’s hard to think of a highlight after 50 years in business, but none of my achievements would have been possible without Josephine and the love, support and encouragement she has constantly shown me. In good times and in bad she has been a rock for me and our family.

“A special thought must also go to the many loyal and long-serving staff members who have worked with us in our businesses. Some members of staff have been with us for 40 years, without them and their dedication, success would have been impossible.

“To receive an award like this is overwhelming and it’s a struggle to put it into words. I think back today to my late parents, James and Maggie and all of the sacrifices they made for us. Life wasn’t easy in those days, I was the youngest of six children, but they instilled in us the importance of working hard and believing in ourselves.

“I have no regrets and would happily take this journey all over again. I want to encourage the younger generations of our town and county to take risks, think bigger and don’t fear the uncertainty - life is too short.