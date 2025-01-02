Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new report revealed 139,000 people currently work in the retail sector locally – but that’s down from over 146,000 in 2019

Around 7,000 workers in retail have lost their jobs in Northern Ireland in the last five years, according to the latest job figures by the Office for National Statistics.

Neil Johnston, director of the NI Retail Consortium (NIRC)

Neil Johnston, director of the NI Retail Consortium (NIRC), explained: “139,000 people work in retail in Northern Ireland according to the latest ONS jobs figures. However, this is 7,000 less than five years ago. Given the context that there are record numbers employed overall in Northern Ireland it begs the question: why is the retail environment so challenging?

“The numbers employed in Northern Ireland overall are up 9,000 in the past year but in retail in the past year numbers have flatlined. Retail is extremely challenging at present, shopping trends are changing, footfall is continuing to fall, and sales are at best flat. Profit margins are notoriously small.

“Recent years have seen additional supply chain and statutory costs imposed on all employers including retailers but the environment in retail has been so challenging this has led to this marked decline in staff numbers.