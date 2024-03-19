Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has announced that luxury hospitality group Galgorm Collection is the latest organisation to join its list of Patrons.

As a new NI Chamber Patron, the Collection is part of a select group of leading businesses who lend their support to the development of the region’s economy and business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the new partnership, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “As one of Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality businesses, Galgorm is an ideal NI Chamber Patron.

"A hugely successful indigenous business, Galgorm Collection has invested substantially in properties across Northern Ireland and through its tourism and business offering, makes a significant contribution to the region’s economic vibrancy.

"Its values and ambitions align closely with our own, in particular its obvious commitment to investing in talent, a focus on sustainability and the central role it plays in hosting and attracting international visitors. We are delighted to have them on-board and look forward to working with the team as part of a very mutually beneficial partnership.”

Colin Johnston, managing director, Galgorm Collection, added: “Joining Northern Ireland Chamber as a Patron underscores our commitment to the growth and prosperity of Northern Ireland's economy. We are proud to stand alongside other leading businesses in supporting the region's business community. Our investment in properties and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with NI Chamber's values, and we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring for mutual growth and success.”

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has announced that luxury hospitality group Galgorm Collection is the latest organisation to join its list of Patrons. Pictured are Colin Johnston, managing director, Galgorm Collection, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber and Tiarnan O’Neill, Group finance director, Galgorm Collection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad