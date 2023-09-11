Watch more videos on Shots!

Gateley Legal Northern Ireland has appointed three new trainee solicitors, who embarked on the next phase of their legal careers this week, bringing the total number of trainees at Gateley’s Belfast offices to seven.

Kate Adair, Paul Kerr and Annabel Barton, who were previously paralegals with Gateley, will now be studying at the Institute of Professional Legal Studies at Queen’s University Belfast.

The trio will be combining their studies at university while also gaining hands on, real life legal experience with Gateley to complete their two year training contracts before qualifying as solicitors in September 2025.

Kate, Paul and Annabel will qualify as solicitors in September 2024 and be working alongside the now second year trainees, Amy McCartney and Warren Polly.

Paul said: “I am delighted to start my training contract with Gateley Legal NI. This is a great opportunity to work alongside a supportive and experienced team and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career with Gateley.”

Alison Reid, partner and office head of Gateley Legal in Northern Ireland, explained: “It is very exciting to see these three, great young people undertaking their solicitor training with us. All of the partners and lawyers here will be with them and helping every step of the way as they work towards becoming qualified in a couple of years’ time.

