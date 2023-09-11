News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Gateley Legal Northern Ireland appoints trio of new trainee solicitors

The trio will be combining their studies at university while also gaining legal experience with Gateley to complete their two year training contracts before qualifying as solicitors
By Claire Cartmill
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gateley Legal Northern Ireland has appointed three new trainee solicitors, who embarked on the next phase of their legal careers this week, bringing the total number of trainees at Gateley’s Belfast offices to seven.

Kate Adair, Paul Kerr and Annabel Barton, who were previously paralegals with Gateley, will now be studying at the Institute of Professional Legal Studies at Queen’s University Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trio will be combining their studies at university while also gaining hands on, real life legal experience with Gateley to complete their two year training contracts before qualifying as solicitors in September 2025.

Gateley Legal Northern Ireland has appointed three new trainee solicitors, who embarked on the next phase of their legal careers this week, bringing the total number of trainees at Gateley’s Belfast offices to seven. Pictured are Jonathon Jackson, legal director, with trainees Tim Nelson, Warren Polly, Sarah Blaney and Paul Kerr. Front row: Annabel Barton, Alison Reid, partner and office head of Gateley Legal in Northern Ireland, Peter Barr, partner, Kate Adair and Amy McCartneyGateley Legal Northern Ireland has appointed three new trainee solicitors, who embarked on the next phase of their legal careers this week, bringing the total number of trainees at Gateley’s Belfast offices to seven. Pictured are Jonathon Jackson, legal director, with trainees Tim Nelson, Warren Polly, Sarah Blaney and Paul Kerr. Front row: Annabel Barton, Alison Reid, partner and office head of Gateley Legal in Northern Ireland, Peter Barr, partner, Kate Adair and Amy McCartney
Gateley Legal Northern Ireland has appointed three new trainee solicitors, who embarked on the next phase of their legal careers this week, bringing the total number of trainees at Gateley’s Belfast offices to seven. Pictured are Jonathon Jackson, legal director, with trainees Tim Nelson, Warren Polly, Sarah Blaney and Paul Kerr. Front row: Annabel Barton, Alison Reid, partner and office head of Gateley Legal in Northern Ireland, Peter Barr, partner, Kate Adair and Amy McCartney
Most Popular

Kate, Paul and Annabel will qualify as solicitors in September 2024 and be working alongside the now second year trainees, Amy McCartney and Warren Polly.

Read More
Limavady's ‘The Onion People’ pick up gold and silver gongs at Irish Quality Foo...

Paul said: “I am delighted to start my training contract with Gateley Legal NI. This is a great opportunity to work alongside a supportive and experienced team and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career with Gateley.”

Alison Reid, partner and office head of Gateley Legal in Northern Ireland, explained: “It is very exciting to see these three, great young people undertaking their solicitor training with us. All of the partners and lawyers here will be with them and helping every step of the way as they work towards becoming qualified in a couple of years’ time.

Gateley Legal Northern Ireland has appointed three new trainee solicitors, who embarked on the next phase of their legal careers this week, bringing the total number of trainees at Gateley’s Belfast offices to seven. Pictured are Kate Adair, Warren Polly, Annabel Barton, Paul Kerr and Amy McCartneyGateley Legal Northern Ireland has appointed three new trainee solicitors, who embarked on the next phase of their legal careers this week, bringing the total number of trainees at Gateley’s Belfast offices to seven. Pictured are Kate Adair, Warren Polly, Annabel Barton, Paul Kerr and Amy McCartney
Gateley Legal Northern Ireland has appointed three new trainee solicitors, who embarked on the next phase of their legal careers this week, bringing the total number of trainees at Gateley’s Belfast offices to seven. Pictured are Kate Adair, Warren Polly, Annabel Barton, Paul Kerr and Amy McCartney
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We wish them all the very best of luck with their studies and am sure they will grasp this opportunity of gaining the vital legal experience and training support we offer as they progress to becoming fully-fledged lawyers.”

Related topics:Belfast