Limavady's ‘The Onion People’ pick up gold and silver gongs at Irish Quality Food Awards
The Millers of Myroe, known locally as ‘The Onion People’, have picked up major gongs at the Irish Quality Food Awards.
The family, whose Milgro farm and food production business outside Limavady is the largest grower, packer and processor of onions for leading retailers across the country, was recognised for the quality of its crispy onions at the awards.
Their original flavour ONiT ONiONS! won a gold award and their flame grilled ONiT ONiONS! came home with silver.
The family-run business only launched their crispy onions under the ONiT ONiONS! brand in the Republic of Ireland (RoI) at the end of 2022 at selected Tesco Ireland locations.
Gerald Miller, managing director at Milgro Onions, said: “It’s a real honour that both of our ONiT ONiONS! products received awards at this year’s IQFAs.
"We have been available for less than one year in the RoI, so it’s very exciting that the quality and taste of our crispy onions has already been recognised at these prestigious awards.”
Ian Miller, Milgro commercial director, added: “The feedback from retailers and consumers alike has been hugely positive since our launch, and to now receive awards from the IQFA is a real testament not only to our products, but to the team here at Milgro who work hard to grow, harvest, process and fry our crispy onions all year round.”
Throughout 2023, the availability of ONiT ONiONS! has rapidly increased across the ROI, with the products now available in even more Tesco Ireland locations and independent butchers, with more well known retailers to be announced in the coming weeks.
Milgro have been the largest grower, packer and processor of onions in Northern Ireland since it was established over 30 years ago on the outskirts of Limavady.
They brought the ONiT ONiONS! brand to the market to cater for consumers who wanted to add an instant burst of flavour and crunch to their meals and snacks.
Sold in fully recyclable and resealable packaging, the crispy onions have exceeded sales projections and have become a firm favourite with some high-profile foodie influencers across the country.