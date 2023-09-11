News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

New Stranmillis restaurant celebrates fantastic first month in business which ‘exceeds expectations’

Founders of Nico’s in Belfast, opened the new 108-seater Hendrix Restaurant last month, creating 25 new jobs and serving modern temporary cuisine
By Claire Cartmill
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following a £100,000 investment, Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis is celebrating a hugely successful first month in business.

Directors Stephen Toney and Kristian Nicolo opened the new 108-seater restaurant last month, creating 25 new jobs and serving modern temporary cuisine including tapas dishes from around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restaurant brings a new and modern vibe to the student-led area of Stranmillis and is already seeing a lot of of different age demographics with different taste palates coming through the doors.

Following a £100,000 investment, Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis is celebrating a hugely successful first month in business. Pictured are Kristian Nicolo, head chef with management staff Bary Devine, Andra Nueliou and director Stephen ToneyFollowing a £100,000 investment, Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis is celebrating a hugely successful first month in business. Pictured are Kristian Nicolo, head chef with management staff Bary Devine, Andra Nueliou and director Stephen Toney
Following a £100,000 investment, Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis is celebrating a hugely successful first month in business. Pictured are Kristian Nicolo, head chef with management staff Bary Devine, Andra Nueliou and director Stephen Toney
Most Popular

Stephen and Kristian are the founders and directors of the popular Nico’s Pizzeria on the Lisburn Road and Nico’s Pizza Pasta takeaway on Sunnyside Street. Following their phenomenal success with this Italian-themed restaurant they decided to expand their culinary portfolio with Hendrix.

Read More
Ulster University unveils cohort of emerging leaders on 25@25 leadership program...

Stephen said: “We are delighted with how Hendrix is being received by the people of Belfast and beyond thus far. We were confident we had the recipe for success; however, the response has exceeded our expectations. Many of our loyal customers of Nico’s have continued to support us with Hendrix, and it has been great to welcome a new clientele in a new area. We are the closest restaurant to the famous Lyric Theatre so we are seeing crowds choose Hendrix for their pre-theatre destination of choice. It’s great to get to meet so many new faces coming to experience what we have created here.”

Head chef and co-owner Kristian, added: “The feedback has been fantastic already and we’re only getting started! We have found it very interesting seeing what dishes are popular and what our customers are raving about. So far, our Birra Beef slow-cooked tacos have proved to be a big hit thus far, followed by our Salt and Chilli Chicken Tapas dish and all our pasta dishes. We guarantee that when you come to us at Hendrix you will be served amazing food with an upbeat atmosphere and amazing service to match.”

Related topics:Belfast