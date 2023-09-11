New Stranmillis restaurant celebrates fantastic first month in business which ‘exceeds expectations’
Following a £100,000 investment, Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis is celebrating a hugely successful first month in business.
Directors Stephen Toney and Kristian Nicolo opened the new 108-seater restaurant last month, creating 25 new jobs and serving modern temporary cuisine including tapas dishes from around the world.
The restaurant brings a new and modern vibe to the student-led area of Stranmillis and is already seeing a lot of of different age demographics with different taste palates coming through the doors.
Stephen and Kristian are the founders and directors of the popular Nico’s Pizzeria on the Lisburn Road and Nico’s Pizza Pasta takeaway on Sunnyside Street. Following their phenomenal success with this Italian-themed restaurant they decided to expand their culinary portfolio with Hendrix.
Stephen said: “We are delighted with how Hendrix is being received by the people of Belfast and beyond thus far. We were confident we had the recipe for success; however, the response has exceeded our expectations. Many of our loyal customers of Nico’s have continued to support us with Hendrix, and it has been great to welcome a new clientele in a new area. We are the closest restaurant to the famous Lyric Theatre so we are seeing crowds choose Hendrix for their pre-theatre destination of choice. It’s great to get to meet so many new faces coming to experience what we have created here.”
Head chef and co-owner Kristian, added: “The feedback has been fantastic already and we’re only getting started! We have found it very interesting seeing what dishes are popular and what our customers are raving about. So far, our Birra Beef slow-cooked tacos have proved to be a big hit thus far, followed by our Salt and Chilli Chicken Tapas dish and all our pasta dishes. We guarantee that when you come to us at Hendrix you will be served amazing food with an upbeat atmosphere and amazing service to match.”