Following a £100,000 investment, Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis is celebrating a hugely successful first month in business.

Directors Stephen Toney and Kristian Nicolo opened the new 108-seater restaurant last month, creating 25 new jobs and serving modern temporary cuisine including tapas dishes from around the world.

The restaurant brings a new and modern vibe to the student-led area of Stranmillis and is already seeing a lot of of different age demographics with different taste palates coming through the doors.

Following a £100,000 investment, Hendrix Restaurant in Stranmillis is celebrating a hugely successful first month in business. Pictured are Kristian Nicolo, head chef with management staff Bary Devine, Andra Nueliou and director Stephen Toney

Stephen and Kristian are the founders and directors of the popular Nico’s Pizzeria on the Lisburn Road and Nico’s Pizza Pasta takeaway on Sunnyside Street. Following their phenomenal success with this Italian-themed restaurant they decided to expand their culinary portfolio with Hendrix.

Stephen said: “We are delighted with how Hendrix is being received by the people of Belfast and beyond thus far. We were confident we had the recipe for success; however, the response has exceeded our expectations. Many of our loyal customers of Nico’s have continued to support us with Hendrix, and it has been great to welcome a new clientele in a new area. We are the closest restaurant to the famous Lyric Theatre so we are seeing crowds choose Hendrix for their pre-theatre destination of choice. It’s great to get to meet so many new faces coming to experience what we have created here.”