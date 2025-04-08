Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast dealership Charles Hurst Bentley also achieved runner-up positions in marketing and overall retailer categories

Northern Ireland’s largest motor retailer Charles Hurst, part of Lookers, has been named Sales Retailer of the Year by leading luxury marque Bentley, for the second year in a row.

Announced at the Scorecard Awards which annually celebrate high performing sales teams across Bentley’s UK network, dealerships are judged on their sales, profitability, service loyalty and customer experience.

In addition to Retailer of the Year in the Sales category, Bentley Belfast was runner-up in the Marketing category and Overall Retailer of the Year.

Jeff McCartney, Group operations director at Charles Hurst, said: “This recognition from Bentley is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and passion of our team at Bentley Belfast. To be named Sales Retailer of the Year and to be acknowledged in multiple categories reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers.

“We are incredibly proud to represent Bentley as the only official dealership on the island of Ireland, and our teams are passionate about providing a service that matches the quality and standards of this prestige brand.”

The sought after award trophies were handcrafted at Bentley’s headquarters and feature Open Pore Veneer and black Bentley self-levelling wheel badges. Founded in London in 1919 by W.O. Bentley, the manufacturer is now recognised as one of the world’s leading makers of luxurious high-performance cars.

Earlier this month, Bentley revealed that 2024 has been the fourth most profitable year in its history. It has also commenced work to convert the oldest building at its Crewe headquarters to electric vehicle production.

Commenting on this year’s Scorecard Awards, Richard Leopold, regional director, EMEA of Bentley Motors, added: “As our home market, the UK is one of the most important regions around the world for Bentley. To have a trusted network of extraordinary retailers that show passion, resilience and high performance is one we are extremely thankful for, and is the foundation for continued success.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally congratulate all the award winners, and also extend my thanks to the entire UK retailer network. I look forward to another year of working together to raise the bar as we further expand our Continental model range and strengthen our position across the UK.”