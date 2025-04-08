Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan O'Reilly started at MJM Marine in Newry is the only person from Ireland recognised in the global cruise industry and the only winner from the cruise ship refit sector

Northern Ireland outfitting firm is celebrating after their operations director was name as one of the global Seatrade Cruise News's top 20 Under 40 for 2025.

Alan O'Reilly from MJM Marine in Newry is the only person from Ireland recognised in the global cruise industry and the only winner from the cruise ship refit sector.

The Seatrade Cruise News 20 Under 40 list celebrates the top young professionals in the cruise industry who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and leadership. Alan's inclusion in this list is a testament to his hard work, vision, and the positive impact he has made in the maritime sector.

Alan joined MJM Marine as a joiner working in the production facility as part of his college course for six months. He later returned as an assistant contracts manager and has since progressed through the Newry headquartered global marine fitout company to the position of operations director.

His innovative approach and dedication have been instrumental in driving the company's success. Alan oversees key departments such as design, production, Stores, and Logistics, ensuring seamless operations and high-quality craftsmanship from start to finish for MJM Marine's cruise clients.

Gary Annett, chief executive officer of MJM Marine said: "Alan’s leadership and commitment to excellence have been vital to our company's growth and success. This recognition is well-deserved, and we look forward to seeing Alan continue to excel in his role."

Alan added, “I was nominated by my colleagues unbeknownst to me, so it was a real shock to be told I had been shortlisted. I hadn’t expected to be making the trip to Miami to find out the final list of recipients.

"It’s a real honour to be recognised firstly by my colleagues and secondly on such a respected platform within the industry. I’m very proud to be part of it."