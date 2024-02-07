Giant arrival at Belfast airport as Basalt Distillery lands at World Duty Free
Giants Basalt Rock Gin, distilled in Northern Ireland, has landed at Belfast City Airport’s World Duty Free store.
The gin, which is inspired by the dramatic coastline of Northern Ireland and will be available for purchase to all passengers, represents World Duty Free’s commitment to championing local producers.
Martha Garbe, director at Basalt Distillery, said: “We are excited to work with Belfast City Airport and World Duty Free to deliver our products to a global audience and are greatly encouraged by the positive feedback we have received since the products landed on the shelves.
“By showcasing Giants Basalt Rock Gin at Belfast City Airport, Basalt Distillery will capture the attention of a diverse audience, including tourists who are eager to experience the essence of Northern Ireland.
“The bottle itself is a work of art, designed to resemble the hexagonal stones of the Giant’s Causeway, and it is this attention to detail and innovation that helps set us apart.
“The airport’s prime location and high footfall make it an attractive destination for showcasing this unique gin, and by strategically positioning Giants Basalt Rock Gin at Belfast City Airport, we can effectively capture the interest of both gin enthusiasts and curious travellers.”
Giants Basalt Rock Gin is produced by Basalt Distillery, which was established in 2020 with an emphasis on creating a sustainable distilling process through state-of-the-art technology.
Michael Jackson, head of commercial at Belfast City Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Basalt Distillery to Belfast City Airport’s World Duty Free as we
continue to respond to the demand from passengers for premium local brands.
“As we step into 2024, we are expecting a large footfall of passengers for both winter getaways and well-deserved summer breaks that will be eager to take a piece of Northern Ireland with them.
“We are dedicated to exceeding the wants of our passengers and this latest addition to our selection of quality Northern Irish products will further enhance our reputation for providing an exceptional departure experience for all.”
Aisha Dad, World Duty Free’s category manager for Liquor in the UK, added: “We are pleased to welcome Basalt Distillery to World Duty Free, further exemplifying our commitment to supporting local brands and giving our customers a wide range of premium options.
“Giants Basalt Rock Gin encapsulates the spirit and beauty of Northern Ireland, in particular the Giants Causeway, and we are confident that the iconic bottle design will be a favourite with the thousands of passengers that shop at World Duty Free every day.
“Like all products in Belfast City Airport, Giants Basalt Rock Gin will be available to purchase by all passengers, regardless of destination, and we are confident it will prove to be a popular purchase with the many travellers using the airport for their business trips, weekend breaks, or well-deserved holidays.”