Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Global cybersecurity company BlackFog has announced the opening of its new research and development (R&D) headquarters in Belfast.

The office, situated in the historic Custom House building, will provide a centre from which BlackFog will continue to focus on product innovation and the development of its enterprise platform for ransomware prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expansion is the latest milestone for the company, which has grown at 100% year- over-year and now has a customer base of more than 500 companies worldwide. It recently closed its Series A round of funding and will be making a significant number of new hires in the next 12-18 months.

BlackFog, a leader in ransomware protection and anti data exfiltration technology, has already employed a core team of six in Belfast and expects to expand this to more than 20 within the year. Recruitment is key to its expansion, and it plans to fill a number of key development positions this year.

The location will place BlackFog at the heart of Belfast’s fast growing cybersecurity hub, which provides access to the region’s world-class engineering and technology talent. The city has established itself as a thriving centre within the cybersecurity ecosystem, offering an excellent infrastructure and world leading research centres at Queen’s University and the University of Ulster.

BlackFog’s pioneering platform focuses on stopping ransomware by preventing the unauthorised removal of data from devices, ultimately protecting organisations from a data breach. This continues to be a major and worldwide problem, with reports that 90% of ransomware attacks now leverage data exfiltration. By focussing on preventing data exfiltration from endpoints, BlackFog provides a unique approach to stopping cyber attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BlackFog, a leader in ransomware protection and anti data exfiltration technology, has announced the opening of its new research and development (R&D) headquarters in Belfast. Pictured is Dr. Darren Williams, founder and CEO of BlackFog

Commenting on the office opening, Dr. Darren Williams, founder and CEO of BlackFog, said: “The launch of our new R&D centre is part of our continued commitment to provide customers with the most innovative and effective solution to combat the growth of cybercrime.