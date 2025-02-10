Global firm partners with Belfast charity to help bridge the digital divide for vulnerable communities in Northern Ireland

CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, to launch a transformative social value programme aimed at empowering society’s most vulnerable to overcome digital barriers

CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has announced it is partnering with Belfast charity Niacro to launch a transformative social value programme aimed at empowering society’s most vulnerable to overcome digital barriers.

This partnership, led by the CGI team in Belfast, forms a key component of their 20-year contract with Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service (NICTS) to deliver the Themis digital transformation programme.

Michelle Sherrard, director, Consulting Services, Northern Ireland at CGI , said: “In tandem with the digitisation of the NI Courts and Tribunal processes through Themis, CGI will create meaningful social impact outcomes with Niacro supporting our efforts.

"Equipping vulnerable citizens (many with experience of the justice system) with digital skills, mentorship, and job preparation activities will help them build confidence, access opportunities, and contribute positively to their communities; all of which create a lasting and transformative impact.”

Northern Ireland statistics show that 90% of new jobs will require digital skills, with 72% of employers requiring basic digital skills as a mandatory requirement. 1 This underscores the growing demand for digital proficiency across industries.

Fiona Greene, chief executive at Niacro, explained: “We are delighted to be partnering with CGI for this social value programme. It will help bridge the digital divide as the most marginalised citizens are far more likely to be disadvantaged in relation to their digital skills. At Niacro we are focused on reducing crime and its impact on people and communities.

"Providing paid employment opportunities, receiving IT equipment, and establishing an IT skills hub are some of CGI’s social value programme initiatives that will increase a person’s quality of life and opportunities all while enhancing their IT skills. We look forward to working with CGI to establish a social value team in early 2025, implementing the delivery plan, and monitoring its impact.”