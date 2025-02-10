Co Antrim’s Hampton Conservatories delivers stunning 230m2 orangery for Ryder Grill restaurant at The Belfry Hotel & Resort – home of the British Masters and four-time host of the Ryder Cup

Northern Ireland firm Hampton Conservatories has completed a substantial glazed extension for the Ryder Grill restaurant at The Belfry Hotel & Resort.

Located in Warwickshire, home of the British Masters and four-time host to the Ryder Cup, the resort is long-established on the world stage, not only for its golf course but also for its prestigious hospitality facilities. With a substantial investment of over £80 million, the resort is being enriched and expanded, marking a new and exciting chapter in its history.

The Elliot Group has been appointed to carry out extensive refurbishments and they approached Hampton Conservatories for their expertise in designing and manufacturing glazed extensions for commercial properties.

Portrush-based Hampton Conservatories provided a majestic 230m2 orangery which was sympathetic to the host building by incorporating brick detailing to replicate that of the original property. Featuring elegant Edwardian-style windows and doors with classical pilasters, the structure is completed by two hipped roof lanterns measuring 9x7m and 9x4m.

Two sets of external double doors and two bays, one on the front, facing the carpet-smooth greens of the Brabazon course and one to the side opposite the putting green, better connect the space with the outdoors and ultimately with the immaculate resort as a whole.

The scale of the orangery is only possible due to the revolutionary roof system pioneered by Hampton Conservatories, which has its origins in bridge manufacture. The strength and lightweight construction methods mean that the design was not compromised and classical proportions could still be applied.

Mervyn Montgomery, joint director of Hampton Conservatories, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected to provide an orangery for this world-renowned venue. The additional covers will give the restaurant so much more capacity whilst also offering diners a space where they can really feel connected to the outside.”

Of particular significance was the need to incorporate a plant room to house substantial air-handling equipment. By adjusting the design of the support framework and roofing materials, the equipment could be accommodated inside the roof lanterns, without affecting the aesthetics and proportions of the orangery facade.

Eddie Campion, managing director UK, Elliott Group, added: “We were delighted to partner with Hampton Conservatories for their expertise in delivering bespoke glazed extensions. Their craftsmanship and attention to detail have been instrumental in exceeding the highest standards of design and functionality.