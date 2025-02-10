Scheduled to commence in March, Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena reveals extensive internal revamp and branding project which includes new floor, lighting and enhanced shopfronts

Ballymena’s Fairhill Shopping Centre is thrilled to announce the commencement of an extensive internal revamp and branding project, marking a further significant investment into the future of the centre.

This multi-million-pound transformation underscores Fairhill’s commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for its customers and solidifying its place amongst the region’s premier retail destinations.

The announcement comes ahead of the opening of the landmark Primark store in the coming months and will culminate a near £10m investment by the local owners.

Ryan Walker, a director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited owner of Fairhill Shopping Centre, said: “We are really pleased with the pace of developments at Fairhill and are particularly excited to announce this latest significant investment.

"By Q4 of 2025, we will have successfully repositioned Fairhill back onto the list of must-visit retail destinations in Northern Ireland. We have some exciting tenant announcements to make in the coming months and there is a real sense of excitement of what lies ahead for Fairhill.

"We really appreciate our customer’s patience and cooperation over the last year which has involved significant construction projects and at times, some associated disruption.”

The redevelopment project, includes new floor, lighting and enhanced shopfronts, is set to unfold in carefully planned phases to ensure minimal disruption to shoppers and retailers.

Fairhill’s management team will work closely with all stakeholders to maintain the centre’s operations and continue delivering the high-quality shopping experience customers expect.

Fairhill Shopping Centre is also delighted to announce a comprehensive rebranding project in collaboration with Rapid Agency. This significant development includes a refresh of the centre’s current image, including a new logo design and signage for the internal and external areas of centre, as well as the car park, resulting in a modern and vibrant brand identity. The brand refresh will complement the internal works and underscore Fairhill’s commitment to delivering a modern and vibrant shopping experience ahead of the opening of Primark. Further details on the brand refresh will be revealed soon.

Fairhill Shopping Centre is proud to be investing in the local economy and contributing to the region’s growth. The revamped centre will feature an improved ambiance and layout, providing an elevated experience for all who visit.

The works are scheduled to commence in March and are anticipated to be completed in the coming months. Regular updates will be shared on Fairhill’s website and social media channels to keep the community informed of progress.

The ambitious plans will include:

New Floor Tiles: Modern, durable, and aesthetically pleasing tiles to create a refreshed and inviting atmosphere throughout the centre.

Lighting: State-of-the-art lighting solutions in the malls to brighten and enhance the shopping environment, improving both visibility and energy efficiency.

Updated Internal Elevations: Contemporary design enhancements to elevate the centre’s overall visual appeal and create a vibrant, welcoming space.

Enhanced Shopfronts: Redesigned and improved facades, providing retailers with a fresh platform to showcase their brands and attract shoppers.