Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of delayed home purchases in the UK with 72% of respondents saying either they, a family member, or both have delayed getting onto the housing ladder this year

The rising cost of housing in Northern Ireland is causing significant delays even amongst the ‘wealthy’ first-time buyers.

According to the latest Saltus Wealth Index Report, more than a third (36%) of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in Northern Ireland have delayed buying their first home due to a sharp rise in house prices, which have increased by 6.8% in the past year – substantially higher than the UK average of 1.9%.

This trend isn't just limited to HNWIs, as their families are also feeling the pressure.

Rising house prices in Northern Ireland cause delays in purchases, even amongst the 'wealthy' first-time buyers...and numbers could be even higher if it wasn't for the bank of mum and dad

On average, 36% of respondents said that an adult family member has had to delay their first home purchase, reflecting the broader impact of the housing market on various demographics.

The report also highlights that Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of delayed home purchases in the UK. In fact, Northern Ireland ranks third in the list of regions where first-time buyers are most likely to delay a home purchase, with 72% of respondents (including family members) reporting delays – behind Scotland and Wales.

Interestingly, the situation might be worse without the financial support provided by the so-called ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’. The report reveals that 87% of HNW parents are financially supporting their adult children or grandchildren, with 19% of these parents contributing directly to house deposits. To fund this support, some parents are using income, tapping into their investments, or even reducing their pension contributions.

Mike Stimpson, partner at wealth management firm Saltus, explained: “These figures highlight the significant impact that rising house prices - coupled with broader financial pressures - are having, even on those who are relatively well-off. Delaying home ownership is not just a financial decision; it can also impact life choices and long term planning.

“Family support is also becoming increasingly important. Our study shows that nine in ten HNW parents have supported adult children financially and that a fifth of those have helped with a house purchase. However, this level of support requires careful planning to ensure it doesn’t derail their own financial goals.