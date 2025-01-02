Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter – Best Artisan Producer in Northern Ireland

Portrush-based Irish Black Butter, the producer of a unique sweet/savoury sauce, has been named Best Artisan Food Production business in Northern Ireland in an influential global awards for food and drink.

The artisan company, launched by Co Antrim businessman Alastair Bell in 2017 to produce ‘a new taste for Ireland’, gained the important recognition in the Food and Drink Awards 2024 organised by international lifestyle magazine LUXlife.

Alastair, commenting on the latest major award for his non-dairy spread that’s made with Armagh Bramley apples and spices, says: “I am thrilled to have gained this endorsement of the innovation and quality of my Irish Black Butter from such an influential publication that circulates worldwide. The award will help as I continue to promote the product internationally and boost sales ahead of 2025.

“The awards are designed to showcase a diverse range of companies which each deliver something different to their customers and clients,” adds Alastair.

Awards coordinator Laura O’Carroll adds: “Recognising greatness across the food and drink industry has been a tremendous journey, especially as we’ve seen such dedication, commitment, and innovation across a range of businesses and individuals. With their devotion to their customers, guests, and consumers, our winners are set for an exciting new year.”

There were awards too for The Bakery Ballycastle at the Best Traditional Bakery and for Taste of Enniskillen for its Gourmet Food Trail.

LUXlife is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Shared with a global audience, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on, fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more.

