Global law firm bolsters Belfast procurement team with new partner appointment
Global law firm, Eversheds Sutherland has appointed Lisa Boyd as partner in its procurement team in its Belfast office.
Lisa brings over 17 years of experience advising businesses and large organisations on all aspects of public procurement law and construction. Ranked in both Chambers and Partners and Legal 500 for over 11 years, for both construction and public procurement law, Lisa has also earned several accolades throughout her career including the Women in Business ‘Best in Professional Services’ Award. She is also currently ranked Band 1 for Public Procurement and Band 2 for Construction.
This latest senior appointment bolsters the firm’s growing procurement team in Belfast and comes at a time of continuous expansion and advancements at Eversheds Sutherland in Belfast and throughout the island of Ireland.
The addition of a procurement partner to the Belfast office underscores Eversheds Sutherland’s full-service strategy and this latest appointment will add to the firm’s existing offering in Northern Ireland across employment and immigration, banking and finance, IP/IT and Commercial, litigation and dispute resolution, and real estate and commercial property.
Lisa Boyd, partner in the procurement team at Eversheds Sutherland, said: “I am delighted to be joining Eversheds Sutherland as it continues to grow its Belfast procurement team. Across the whole island of Ireland, Eversheds Sutherland has some of the best procurement lawyers so, naturally, I am excited and eager to be working alongside some of the leading minds in this area.
"Eversheds Sutherland’s global construction contract and procurement practices advise on some of the largest infrastructure, commercial, and industrial projects around the world. I am really looking forward to tapping into this international network to deliver for our clients and businesses throughout Northern Ireland and beyond”.
Alan Connell, managing partner of Eversheds Sutherland Ireland, added: “At Eversheds Sutherland, we are known for providing pragmatic and commercially focused solutions to procurement problems based on our extensive experience of the law and practice in this area.
"This is why I am delighted to welcome Lisa to the Belfast team, expanding our full-service practice offering in Northern Ireland. Lisa’s expertise speaks for itself and experienced legal practitioners like Lisa, and across the entire team here at Eversheds Sutherland, are indicative of our full service, multidisciplinary offering. As the largest and most established international law firm on the island of Ireland, this new appointment reinforces the skill, expertise, and value we provide to not only meet, but stay ahead of, our clients’ needs, and I wish Lisa every success in the future.”