Colleagues at the Newtownbreda store celebrated with a bumper birthday cake and by offering random acts of kindness to customers throughout the day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colleagues and customers have been celebrating as Marks & Spencer Newtownbreda marks its 25th birthday.

The South Belfast store, a flagship retailer within the Forestside Shopping Centre, first opened its doors in November 1998 and has been a key retail destination ever since for shoppers coming from near and far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as offering delicious food and drink in its busy Foodhall, the store also sells homeware, clothing, flowers and plants and operates a bustling coffee shop.

Colleagues celebrated with a bumper birthday cake and by offering random acts of kindness to customers throughout the day; giving away complimentary sweet treats and flowers.

The store was also visited by a number of former colleagues, including past store managers. Also joining the celebrations was local resident Rebecca Ferguson who, as a local primary school pupil, was featured in the photographs taken to promote the opening of the store 25 years ago.

Rebecca said: “I am delighted to be asked back for this very special occasion. It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since I came along in my school uniform in the lead up to Christmas and posed with the store manager for the photographer. I remember feeling like a superstar at the time! I have always stayed local to the store and I love coming in to pick up a few bits and see some friendly faces. Congratulations to the whole team on this brilliant milestone.”

Colleagues and customers have been celebrating as Marks & Spencer Newtownbreda marks its 25th birthday. Joining the celebrations was local resident Rebecca Ferguson who, as a local primary school pupil, was featured in the photographs taken to promote the opening of the store 25 years ago. Pictured at the opening in November 1998. Credit: John Harrison/Harrison Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colleagues from across the branch, many of whom are long serving, were recognised as part of the anniversary celebrations including Donna Kirk from the store’s visual merchandising team, who not only has been working in the store since it opened but has been employed by M&S for more than 40 years.

Donna explained: “I think our store has been an important part of community life for those living in the area and beyond ever since it opened. M&S was one of the few UK-wide retailers which continued to operate in Northern Ireland throughout the 70s and 80s. The store opened in South Belfast at a time of real hope and change and I have a lot of fond memories looking back. I have no doubt the store will continue to go from strength to strength.”