Marks and splendour: M&S Belfast marks a quarter of a century since its doors first opened
Colleagues and customers have been celebrating as Marks & Spencer Newtownbreda marks its 25th birthday.
The South Belfast store, a flagship retailer within the Forestside Shopping Centre, first opened its doors in November 1998 and has been a key retail destination ever since for shoppers coming from near and far.
As well as offering delicious food and drink in its busy Foodhall, the store also sells homeware, clothing, flowers and plants and operates a bustling coffee shop.
Colleagues celebrated with a bumper birthday cake and by offering random acts of kindness to customers throughout the day; giving away complimentary sweet treats and flowers.
The store was also visited by a number of former colleagues, including past store managers. Also joining the celebrations was local resident Rebecca Ferguson who, as a local primary school pupil, was featured in the photographs taken to promote the opening of the store 25 years ago.
Rebecca said: “I am delighted to be asked back for this very special occasion. It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since I came along in my school uniform in the lead up to Christmas and posed with the store manager for the photographer. I remember feeling like a superstar at the time! I have always stayed local to the store and I love coming in to pick up a few bits and see some friendly faces. Congratulations to the whole team on this brilliant milestone.”
Colleagues from across the branch, many of whom are long serving, were recognised as part of the anniversary celebrations including Donna Kirk from the store’s visual merchandising team, who not only has been working in the store since it opened but has been employed by M&S for more than 40 years.
Donna explained: “I think our store has been an important part of community life for those living in the area and beyond ever since it opened. M&S was one of the few UK-wide retailers which continued to operate in Northern Ireland throughout the 70s and 80s. The store opened in South Belfast at a time of real hope and change and I have a lot of fond memories looking back. I have no doubt the store will continue to go from strength to strength.”
Gwyneth Davidson, M&S Newtownbreda store manager, added: “It has been wonderful seeing the whole team come together to celebrate this huge milestone. I have to pay tribute to our loyal customers who have continued to support the store over the years and, of course, our dedicated and hardworking team, both past and present. We have more than 20 staff who have been working in the store since day one, and without them and their colleagues the store just wouldn’t be what it is today.”