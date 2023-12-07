DWF has added five newly qualified solicitors and a further 15 legal professionals to its Belfast office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has added five newly qualified solicitors and a further 15 legal professionals to its team in Belfast.

The growth of DWF’s Belfast office continues with the appointment of Andrew Newell, Anne Kelly, Paula Breen, Shauna Lee Warwick and Sarah Bissett as newly qualified solicitors joining the market leading insurance, dispute resolution and construction teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, DWF has also recently recruited a further 15 legal professionals to its Belfast office. The new positions, which range from trainee to director level include the appointment of Katrina Gray as director and Angela Crawford as an associate in the CAT PI insurance team, Rebecca Walker as a senior associate in dispute resolution and Aoife Reidy, Daniel Clarke and Josh Hunter as solicitors.

The new hires will supplement DWF’s key sector and practice area teams including real estate, insurance, corporate, employment, construction, dispute resolution and finance and restructuring.

Continuing the support for the next generation of legal talent, DWF has also recruited nine new trainee solicitors.

Commenting on the new additions, Julie Galbraith, executive partner of DWF in Belfast said: “I am delighted that Andrew and Anne have successfully completed their training contracts with us and that Paula, Shauna Lee and Sarah will join them as newly qualified solicitors.

DWF has expanded in Belfast by adding 20 new people to its office this year. The new hires include five newly qualified solicitors. Pictured are Belfast managing partner, Julie Galbraith with the five newly qualified solicitors and the 15 new legal professionals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are starting their legal careers with us at an exciting time of growth for the team and we have been delighted to welcome a number of new colleagues. The continued investment in our Belfast team builds on our strong heritage of legal excellence as we continue to evolve and innovate at pace.