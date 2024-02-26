Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has announced seven promotions in Belfast.

The legal business has promoted corporate services lawyer Orla Hanna to partner, meanwhile, construction litigator Denise O’Hagan and insurance lawyers Louise Craig and John McCloskey were all promoted to senior associate. Corporate lawyer Ben Palmer was promoted to the position of associate and Mark Browne was promoted to senior paralegal.

Commenting on the recent promotions, Julie Galbraith said: “I am delighted to announce these well- deserved promotions within our DWF team In Belfast which recognise the dedication and talent that each individual brings and is a testament to our commitment to excellence and client service.

“Congratulations to all on this significant milestone in your careers.”