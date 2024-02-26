Global legal and business services firm announces seven promotions in Belfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has announced seven promotions in Belfast.
The legal business has promoted corporate services lawyer Orla Hanna to partner, meanwhile, construction litigator Denise O’Hagan and insurance lawyers Louise Craig and John McCloskey were all promoted to senior associate. Corporate lawyer Ben Palmer was promoted to the position of associate and Mark Browne was promoted to senior paralegal.
Commenting on the recent promotions, Julie Galbraith said: “I am delighted to announce these well- deserved promotions within our DWF team In Belfast which recognise the dedication and talent that each individual brings and is a testament to our commitment to excellence and client service.
“Congratulations to all on this significant milestone in your careers.”
The full list of promotions are: Julie Galbraith, managing partner of DWF in Belfast, Orla Hanna, partner, Louise Craig, senior associate, John McCloskey, senior associate, Denise O’Hagan, senior associate, Ben Palmer, associate and Mark Browne, senior paralegal.