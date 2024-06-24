Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Intapp is the latest company to avail of the newly opened modern Arthur Place office space by Glandore

Family-owned flexible office space provider Glandore has officially opened its latest office space in Belfast following a sustainable renovation.

Arthur Place, which offers suites ranging from 440sq ft to 768aq ft across seven floors, is Glandore’s second location in the city and is situated directly opposite Arthur House, its other Belfast workspace.

Leading global software provider, Intapp is the latest company to avail of the modern Arthur Place office space after opening up in a 2,507sq ft space fully customised to their needs. Intapp with the help of Glandore created a bespoke office layout for their expanding team to include more collaboration zones, meeting rooms, soundproof pods and less desk space.

Pictured are John Kelly and Jason Hull of Intapp with Michael Kelly, Fiona Kelly, Clare Kelly, Rebecca Kelly, directors of Glandore

The family-owned Glandore offers the ability to custom design workspace in Belfast, that will now include enhanced amenities onsite including a club room, meeting rooms, ground floor coffee and kitchen station, reception and bike storage at Arthur Place.

With a primary focus on sustainability, Glandore renovated Arthur Place with sustainable materials, low chemical products and includes increased water conservation and waste management practices, bike storage and high quality end of trip facilities.

Belfast’s newest office space boasts large windows and flexible configurations, of finished to the highest quality and designed to maximize productivity. Together, both Arthur Place and Arthur House offer companies the flexibility to scale from 1 to 200+ desks on flexible terms from three months upwards in fully serviced office space which can be custom designed to meet unique requirements and working styles.

Clare Kelly, Glandore director said: “The office market has changed dramatically in recent years, and we are seeing a huge growing demand for flexible workspaces, designed to suit individual company needs rather than a one size fits all approach.

“We are delighted to open Arthur Place following our sustainable renovation and expansion of the building and welcome both new and existing members to operate and flourish from our Belfast location.”

John Vance, director of Intapp Belfast, explained: “We are thrilled to announce our move to Glandore’s Arthur Place in Belfast as we grow to over 50 employees. This new office location reflects our commitment to providing a dynamic, collaborative workspace for our team. By investing in an environment that fosters innovation and teamwork, we are positioning Intapp for continued growth and success. Our new space not only supports our current team but also allows us to expand our presence in Belfast, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional service to our global client base.”

Established in 2001, Glandore is a leading flexible market operator, run by Michael Kelly and his three daughters Fiona, Clare and Rebecca. Glandore has accommodated an impressive roster of international firms in their offices across Ireland, with high-end workspaces located in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

