The agreement, covering energy and Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin from the Corlacky wind farm, underscores both companies' commitment to renewable energy, with the project set to power over 55,000 UK homes when finished in 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ERG Group, a leading pure renewable energy power producer, has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with global tech giant Amazon.

The agreement will cover the energy and Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) generated by the Corlacky wind farm in Northern Ireland, marking a significant milestone in the region’s renewable energy landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the pay-as-produced PPA, Amazon will purchase the energy produced by the wind farm, which is currently under construction and expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, with commercial operation to follow.

The plant, located in Northern Ireland, will consist of 11 Vestas V117 turbines, each with a capacity of 4.3 MW, bringing the total installed capacity to 47.3 MW.

Once fully operational, the Corlacky wind farm is expected to produce around 176 GWh of electricity annually, which is equivalent to the energy needs of around 55,361 UK households. The wind farm will also help to reduce carbon emissions, with an estimated 66,000 tonnes of CO2 being avoided every year.

This agreement strengthens ERG’s leadership position in the renewable energy sector, particularly in the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) market, which is increasingly seen as a critical tool for stabilizing revenue in an uncertain energy pricing environment. The deal also contributes to Amazon’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ERG Group and Amazon join forces for sustainable energy in Northern Ireland