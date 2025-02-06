Global tech giant Amazon commits to green energy with ERG's new Northern Ireland wind farm agreement
ERG Group, a leading pure renewable energy power producer, has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with global tech giant Amazon.
The agreement will cover the energy and Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) generated by the Corlacky wind farm in Northern Ireland, marking a significant milestone in the region’s renewable energy landscape.
Under the pay-as-produced PPA, Amazon will purchase the energy produced by the wind farm, which is currently under construction and expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, with commercial operation to follow.
The plant, located in Northern Ireland, will consist of 11 Vestas V117 turbines, each with a capacity of 4.3 MW, bringing the total installed capacity to 47.3 MW.
Once fully operational, the Corlacky wind farm is expected to produce around 176 GWh of electricity annually, which is equivalent to the energy needs of around 55,361 UK households. The wind farm will also help to reduce carbon emissions, with an estimated 66,000 tonnes of CO2 being avoided every year.
This agreement strengthens ERG’s leadership position in the renewable energy sector, particularly in the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) market, which is increasingly seen as a critical tool for stabilizing revenue in an uncertain energy pricing environment. The deal also contributes to Amazon’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and clean energy.
Paolo Merli, CEO of ERG Group, expressed the significance of the agreement: "This important agreement with a global corporate player confirms ERG’s leadership in the PPA market, which are fundamental tools for stabilizing revenues in a volatile price scenario. Thanks to this additional agreement, the amount of energy securitised by the Group through PPAs increases to more than 3TWh per year.”