This announcement marks another step in Hilton’s expansion across Northern Ireland, following the recent signing of DoubleTree by Hilton Derry-Londonderry and The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, both scheduled to open this year

Global hospitality company Hilton has announced the signing of Belfast’s Ten Square Hotel, marking an exciting expansion in Northern Ireland.

To become a DoubleTree by Hilton venue, the new addition is part of a franchise agreement with the Loughview Leisure Group. Before joining the DoubleTree brand later this year, the hotel will undergo a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

Located in Belfast's Linen Quarter, the 131-room hotel, including the luxurious Jaffe Penthouse, offers breathtaking views of the city and surrounding hills. The property also boasts several dining and leisure options, such as the Linen Bar which blends the city's industrial past with modern style, the Doffer taproom, and Jospers Steakhouse. Guests can also relax at The Loft Lounge, a rooftop bar with panoramic views.

Belfast, a growing hub for business, technology and innovation, is home to numerous international companies. Home to more than 1,000 major international digital, financial and science focused companies, it has become a prime destination for business travel. With its four versatile meeting rooms, the hotel offers an ideal venue for conferences and events.

In 2023, overseas tourism to Northern Ireland generated £672 million in revenue, accounting for more than half of all visitor spending.

This announcement marks another step in Hilton’s expansion across Northern Ireland, following the recent signing of DoubleTree by Hilton Derry-Londonderry and The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, both scheduled to open this year. In addition to the signing, the Loughview Leisure Group recently completed a multi-million-pound refurbishment of DoubleTree by Hilton Belfast Templepatrick on the Kingfisher Country Estate, including a comprehensive renovation of all guestrooms, spa facilities, public areas and the 220-acre parkland golf course.

Graham Dodd, managing director, development UK & Ireland, Hilton, said: "The signing of DoubleTree by Hilton Belfast City Ten Square marks a significant milestone in Hilton’s growing presence across Northern Ireland.

"Welcoming this fantastic property to our portfolio will further cement Belfast’s status as a premier destination for travellers from near and far. With its rich history, vibrant culture, and picturesque landscapes, Belfast offers an unforgettable experience, and we are excited to welcome guests to our newest location in this dynamic city.

"As tourism continues to flourish across the country, we are thrilled to build on our existing partnership with the Loughview Leisure Group to deliver the exceptional hospitality synonymous with the DoubleTree by Hilton brand."

Chris Kearney, group finance director, Loughview Leisure Group, added: “We are delighted to work with Hilton on this fantastic development in the heart of Belfast, as part of our ongoing partnership. We take great pride in continuing to drive investment into the capital, contributing to its dynamic evolution and increasing global appeal.