The new 165 sqm store at Victoria Square in Belfast will feature a LEGO Pick a Brick Wall, free build challenges and events every month and build a minifigure tower

Local LEGO fans are in for a treat...as the first Northern Ireland store is on its way!

Opening this summer at Victoria Square, the new Belfast store will be the brand’s 21st store in the UK. It is expected to create several job opportunities in the area, with recruitment for key roles already underway at LEGO.com/careers.

Shweta Munshi, vice president marketing, LEGO Retail at the LEGO Group, explained: “We are delighted to expand the LEGO Retail store portfolio by opening the first LEGO store in Northern Ireland.

"After a thorough search, we have found the perfect site in Victoria Square, Belfast. In the heart of the city, the new store will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by the endless play opportunities the LEGO Group has to offer.

"This store will be a top retail destination for product launches and events, while acting as a hub for our LEGO community and new builders alike.”

The new 165 sqm store will feature several exciting attractions for fans, including:

LEGO Pick a Brick Wall: A chance to choose specific elements for custom builds.

Hands-on Play Opportunities: Free build challenges and events every month.

Build a Minifigure Tower: A creative space to mix and match parts for personalized LEGO figures.

Store Associates: whether customers are picking out a gift, looking for the latest set, or bringing a LEGO fan in for a special treat, the LEGO team can help find the perfect set for everyone.

The new Belfast store will offer hands-on play opportunitiesincluding free build challenges and events each month

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “The LEGO Group is one of the world’s most recognisable brands and we are really excited that they have chosen to establish their first flagship store in Victoria Square.

"Victoria Square is the leading destination for retail and leisure in Northern Ireland and the addition of a LEGO Store will further enhance the unrivalled mix of premium brands who have already made it their home. This is great news, not only for LEGO fans, but for the wider retail landscape in Northern Ireland.”

Victoria Square is part of the portfolio of Commerz Real’s real estate fund Hausinvest.

The new 165 sqm store offers an extensive range of new products only available exclusively at LEGO stores and LEGO.com, including the new LEGO Endurance set and the LEGO Icons Tudor Corner set. In addition, LEGO Insiders members will receive benefits at the new store such as exclusive gifts with purchase, double points events and much more.

The new Belfast store will have a build a minifigure tower where visitors can mix and match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customise LEGO minifigures

This new store will become the 21st LEGO Store in the UK, offering a range of new jobs within the local community. This follows an extremely successful year for The LEGO Group in 2024 opening stores in Cribbs Mall, Bristol and across Europe.