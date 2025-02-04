The Post Office has moved to Eurospar Shankill Road after the closure of the Nisa Local store following the retirement of the Milford family – all original staff, who have worked together for the past 25 years, have moved with the business

Henderson Retail has acquired the Post Office business that has operated in the Nisa Local on Shankill Road since 2014.

The Post Office has moved to Eurospar Shankill Road after the closure of the Nisa store following the retirement of the Milford family who ran the store for the past 20 years.

All original Post Office staff, who have worked together for the past 25 years, have moved with the business, bringing the total team number at Eurospar Shankill Road to 42.

Speaking of the deal, Jenna, store manager at Eurospar Shankill Road, says it underlines the store’s commitment to providing essential services and jobs within local communities.

She explained: “The Shankill Road Post Office has been trading for 10 years, providing essential everyday services to the local community here, so we were very keen to ensure there was no disruption to those services for the area and we were able to continue and expand them within the business’ new home at Eurospar Shankill Road.

“Post Office customers can avail of extended opening hours as the counter will be available from 8am – 8pm, seven days a week, in-line with store opening hours of 6am – 11pm. We also have extensive car parking including accessible bays, enabling even better access to the services, alongside the extensive range of essential products within our Eurospar supermarket.”

In addition to the Post Office opening at the store, Eurospar Shankill also now has a new range of pre-packed meat products from Cunningham’s Butchers, a fourth generation business established over 100 years ago in Kilkeel Co. Down.

Sourcing only the best local product, they produce beef and lamb from their own farm in Kilkeel, and source poultry and additional products from other local farms that meet the high standards that they set themselves.

Jenna added: “We are delighted to welcome Cunningham’s Butchers products to the store. They are also a local, family business and have shoppers needs and demands at their heart, providing quality, good value and great range and service, with a locally produced and sourced promise.

“We’re excited to have their award winning chicken pie, which has been named the best in the UK, and we can’t recommend their multi-award winning sausages and burgers enough! They use a family recipe that has been passed down through the generations.”

This latest acquisition brings the number of Post Offices at Henderson Retail operated stores in Northern Ireland to 74.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Retail added: “We are a family-run company and are delighted to be taking the reins from the Milfords who have run a very successful local family business with their Nisa store. We wish them the very best for their retirement.

“The acquisition of the Shankill Road Post Office is an example of the company’s clear commitment to ensuring the retention of jobs and essential services in local communities.”

Speaking of the sale, the Milford family added: “This community has given us so much over the past 20 years. We are delighted to ensure the Post Office business is in great hands with Henderson Retail, a team that is committed to providing services in local communities.”

