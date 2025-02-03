Founded by Conor McAvoy and Orla McAvoy-Corr, Mac Zero Modular Buildings has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan, doubling its production space to over 50,000 sq ft across two sites

A modular buildings firm in Co Tyrone, which was founded by two siblings, has announced a £1.2m investment to accelerate growth.

Since 2021, the Dungannon company has experienced significant growth, increasing its workforce from 14 to over 45 employees, with plans to create five additional roles in 2025. This latest investment includes expanded factory capacity, a new modular office block, two electric forklifts, and key hires in design and technical, commercial management, and business development.

As part of its strategic vision to deliver high-quality, future-proofed modular buildings across the UK and Ireland, Mac Zero has made significant strides in the market. The company has achieved BIM 19650-2 certification and secured new contracts in Great Britain, including a modular installation in Wembley, London, and an educational project in North Wales.

Recognised for its expertise in designing and delivering modular educational buildings, Mac Zero has successfully completed over 40 projects for schools and commercial clients in the past three years.

Conor, director, Mac Zero, explained: “From commencing production back in June 2021, Orla and I are delighted with Mac Zero’s growth and with the level of projects that we’ve delivered across Ireland, and now in GB.

"Demand from across the UK and Ireland has fast-tracked our growth and this investment illustrates our confidence in the business and the role that modular construction will continue to play in the years ahead.

“Our expanded capacity has enabled the business to increase its PMV to 80% (pre-manufacture value) with the major benefits being a reduction in waste, more control in the initial manufacturing phase, and less time on-site, which is particularly important for our clients.”

Adding to Conor’s thoughts, co-director of Mac Zero, Orla continued: “As we support educational institutions, organisations, and businesses across the UK and Ireland to ‘move to zero’, modern methods of construction (MMC) are proving invaluable. These innovative approaches enable the delivery of high-quality, energy-efficient, and low-carbon buildings at scale.

“The outlook for 2025 is positive, with both public and private sectors increasingly recognizing MMC as a sustainable alternative to traditional construction. This investment reflects our confidence in the future of green building practices and our commitment to delivering Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEB).”

