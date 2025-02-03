Aiming to bolster investment in women-led businesses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the mission will see 25 women founders showcase 20 innovative companies with financial asks ranging from $1m to $3m

Seven women-led companies from Northern Ireland are among 20 businesses participating in a major trade mission to the United States this week.

AwakenHub, the only all-island community for women founders, and AwakenAngels, the first all-island women-led investment community, are set to lead a high-impact trade mission to Boston and New York from today (February 3) to 7.

Aiming to bolster investment in women-led businesses from NI and ROI, the mission will see 25 women founders showcase 20 innovative companies with financial asks ranging from $1M to $3M.

The women founders taking part are: 6D-Dementia Ltd, Frances Duffy, from Portrush, Educational Voice, Michelle Connolly, from Belfast, Silver Apples Media, Angela Wilson, from Belfast and Taylor Yates, Karen, Ellen Yates, from Bushmills, Clúmh, Lisa McLaughlin and SeeMe Ltd, Mary Blake, both from Londonderry.

Now in its third year, previous participants in the AwakenAngels and AwakenHub St Brigid’s trade missions have received six-figure investments in as little as seven weeks following meetings organised as part of the trip.

This year, some of the most innovative women-led NI and ROI companies from the Health and Life Sciences, B2B SaaS, Digital Technologies, and Sustainability sectors across the island of Ireland will be taking part.

Pictured after landing in Boston are some of the women founders currently on the AwakenAngels and AwakenHub led trade mission to the US this week. Seven women founders from NI are participating in the mission

Seven of the women-led companies are from Northern Ireland while 11 are based in ROI. The AwakenAngels and AwakenHub’s co-founders will also attend investment meetings as part of the mission.

Delegates will take part in a range of meetings and events organised by AwakenHub and AwakenAngels, including high-level briefings with the British and Irish consulates in Boston and New York, and Underscore VC in Boston. They will also participate in founder showcases in front of a select group of investors, VC’s, and interested parties keen to support and be involved with the mission. Guests from New York and Boston are also being invited to learn more about the fundamentals of angel investing and opportunities to back women-led ventures from Ireland in a series of angel investing Masterclasses hosted by AwakenAngels.

Clare McGee, co-founder and CEO of AwakenAngels and Awaken Hub, said: “The women founders taking part in our mission have the potential to drive huge economic growth on our island. With investment in women-founded companies still critically low, however, they need specific support and we’re immensely proud that AwakenAngels and AwakenHub are there to provide that.

Clare McGee, co-founder and CEO of AwakenAngels and Awaken Hub

“Our St Brigid’s trade mission is coming at a crucial time for many of our delegates as they are at a significant juncture in their growth journey. We are confident that through our support and connections on this mission, many will receive the financial backing they seek and make the kinds of contacts that are such an important part of the entrepreneurial journey.

“Our St Brigid’s Day trade mission has quickly become a key event in the calendar for many venture capitalists and investors in the US and we’re immensely proud of that. We started both of our Awaken ventures to drive lasting, impactful change in the startup ecosystem for women across this island. That’s what we’re doing and what we’re going to continue to do.”

Antrim-based, mother and daughter duo from Bushmills, Karen & Ellen Yates, of Taylor Yates are on their second Trade Mission with AwakenHub and are raising $1M to scale Taylor Yates into a global, responsible luxury brand for conscious consumers.

Speaking about last year's event, Karen, continued: “The AwakenAngela and AwakenHub St Brigid’s trade mission is built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs with focus, ambition, and generosity every step of the way. We feel this a non-negotiable as a company looking to scale.”

Seven women-led companies from Northern Ireland are among 20 businesses participating in a major trade mission to the United States this week. Pictured are participants in the first AwakenHub SheScales programme. Supported by InterTrade Ireland, the Shared Island Fund, and Cranfield University, SheScales is all about helping women-led businesses make their mark on the global stage

Michelle Connolly from Antrim, the founder of Educational Voice, which is an innovative animation studio specialising in e-learning resources and engaging learning animations for children and adults, added: “This a unique opportunity for Educational Voice to source partnerships with educational institutions, e-learning platforms, and corporate training providers, as well as collaborations with ed-tech distributors and educational publishers. Being part of a women-led and women-founder trade mission is the icing on the cake.”

