Godfather of global sustainability in Belfast this week
The Sustain Exchange Summit, now in its fourth year, will bring leaders from organisations of all shapes, sizes and sectors together to explore how they can help avert the climate crisis.
Taking place on Wednesday, October 16 at ICC Belfast, this conference will provide a platform for local leaders to address today’s most pressing sustainability challenges and learn how they can ensure a future for our children and grandchildren – the greatest leadership challenge of our time.
The summit will feature John Elkington, widely regarded as the ‘Godfather’ of global sustainability and creator of the ‘triple bottom line’ concept, alongside a host of world-renowned speakers including writer and broadcaster, Lucy Siegle, serial change-maker and environmentalist, Chris Hines MBE and UN Committee member, Eimear Manning.
The Summit is delivered by the non-profit Management and Leadership Network (MLN) and supported by Belfast City Council, Danske Bank, ICC Belfast, Carbonfit and Solmatix Renewables. The event will also be addressed by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, who explained at the launch “Belfast is a city in transformation.
As we combine our efforts to tackle climate change and drive economic growth, collaboration and innovation are the cornerstones of our transition. Last month, in partnership with key stakeholders, Belfast City Council launched the first Local Area Energy Plan in Northern Ireland.
This transformational plan charts an affordable pathway to net zero by 2050 while delivering social value for residents. The Sustain Exchange Leadership Summit provides a valuable opportunity to continue to share energy, ideas and motivation which will drive Belfast towards a sustainable future.”
Further contributions will come from a panel of local pioneers of sustainability including Kartrina Thompson from Artemis technologies – The Belfast based company on a mission to lead the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.
MLN’s Jessica Higginson said: “The climate crisis is the biggest leadership challenge of our time. However, I believe that hope follows action, and the Sustain Exchange Summit will provide local leaders with insights, inspiration and impetus to act.
“This event is an example of true cross-sector collaboration and shared learning, and I would like to thank all of our partners for the leadership they are showing on this most important issue.”
There are a limited number of in-person places available for purchase for the event, which will take place at ICC Belfast between 10am–2.30pm. Tickets have been heavily subsidised by the event partners however pre-registration at www.sustain-exchange.com is essential.
