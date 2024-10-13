Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Global sustainability leaders set to address Northern Ireland businesses at The Sustain Exchange Summit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sustain Exchange Summit, now in its fourth year, will bring leaders from organisations of all shapes, sizes and sectors together to explore how they can help avert the climate crisis.

Taking place on Wednesday, October 16 at ICC Belfast, this conference will provide a platform for local leaders to address today’s most pressing sustainability challenges and learn how they can ensure a future for our children and grandchildren – the greatest leadership challenge of our time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summit will feature John Elkington, widely regarded as the ‘Godfather’ of global sustainability and creator of the ‘triple bottom line’ concept, alongside a host of world-renowned speakers including writer and broadcaster, Lucy Siegle, serial change-maker and environmentalist, Chris Hines MBE and UN Committee member, Eimear Manning.

The Summit is delivered by the non-profit Management and Leadership Network (MLN) and supported by Belfast City Council, Danske Bank, ICC Belfast, Carbonfit and Solmatix Renewables. The event will also be addressed by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, who explained at the launch “Belfast is a city in transformation.

As we combine our efforts to tackle climate change and drive economic growth, collaboration and innovation are the cornerstones of our transition. Last month, in partnership with key stakeholders, Belfast City Council launched the first Local Area Energy Plan in Northern Ireland.

This transformational plan charts an affordable pathway to net zero by 2050 while delivering social value for residents. The Sustain Exchange Leadership Summit provides a valuable opportunity to continue to share energy, ideas and motivation which will drive Belfast towards a sustainable future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sustain Exchange Summit, now in its fourth year, will bring leaders from organisations of all shapes, sizes and sectors together to explore how they can help avert the climate crisis. Pictured is Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray and Jessica Higginson, from the Management and Leadership Network welcome fellow Sustain Exchange Summit event partners to ICC Belfast. Shown included are Neville Bell (Solmatix Renewables), Wilton Farrelly (ICC Belfast), Ben Craig (Carbonfit), Iain Bell (ICC Belfast) and Chris Martin (Danske Bank)

Further contributions will come from a panel of local pioneers of sustainability including Kartrina Thompson from Artemis technologies – The Belfast based company on a mission to lead the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

MLN’s Jessica Higginson said: “The climate crisis is the biggest leadership challenge of our time. However, I believe that hope follows action, and the Sustain Exchange Summit will provide local leaders with insights, inspiration and impetus to act.

“This event is an example of true cross-sector collaboration and shared learning, and I would like to thank all of our partners for the leadership they are showing on this most important issue.”