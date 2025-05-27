Golden jubilee and golden deals: University store celebrates 50 years of caffeine, convenience and campus craic

By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th May 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Spar Ulster University store, which is owned and operated by Morris Smyth, opened in 1975 and has since undergone four major refurbishments

Spar Ulster University, which is situated inside the university’s Coleraine campus, is celebrating the amazing milestone of 50 years serving students.

The store, which is owned and operated by Morris Smyth, opened in 1975 and has since undergone four major refurbishments to bring top quality services and products to the university students, providing everything students need under one roof including the addition of an instore Post Office, two Barista Bar coffee machines, a milkshake machine and a wide selection of sandwiches, snacks and drinks, as well as stationery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store has the students at its heart, employing two students each term to provide many with vital work experience during their time at university.

Coleraine campus store celebrates 50 years of student service. Pictured is Martin Agnew, managing director at Henderson Wholesale and Laura Johnston, regional sales manager at Henderson Wholesale with store supervisors Nikita Campbell and Lynn McQuilkan with Lynsey Wilson, business development manager at Henderson Wholesale and Morris Smyth, store ownerColeraine campus store celebrates 50 years of student service. Pictured is Martin Agnew, managing director at Henderson Wholesale and Laura Johnston, regional sales manager at Henderson Wholesale with store supervisors Nikita Campbell and Lynn McQuilkan with Lynsey Wilson, business development manager at Henderson Wholesale and Morris Smyth, store owner
Coleraine campus store celebrates 50 years of student service. Pictured is Martin Agnew, managing director at Henderson Wholesale and Laura Johnston, regional sales manager at Henderson Wholesale with store supervisors Nikita Campbell and Lynn McQuilkan with Lynsey Wilson, business development manager at Henderson Wholesale and Morris Smyth, store owner
Read More
A star is reborn: £6.5million transformation of Belfast’s Art Deco Strand reveal...

Morris explained: “We’re proud to be celebrating 50 years of our store. Our store is right at the heart of the Coleraine campus, and we love getting to know the students and friendly faces coming into the store each day.

"The students are central to everything we do and that is why we have had four major refurbishments over the years to expand our services and product offering as their needs and demands evolve over the years.

“It’s important to us to support them by employing students each term, providing valuable work experience to stand them in good stead when they leave university. We wish to thank all the students for their support and look forward to serving many more throughout their time at Ulster University Coleraine.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Laura Johnston, regional sales manager at Henderson Wholesale, Lynsey Wilson, business development manager at Henderson Wholesale, Morris Smyth, store owner and Martin Agnew, managing director at Henderson WholesaleLaura Johnston, regional sales manager at Henderson Wholesale, Lynsey Wilson, business development manager at Henderson Wholesale, Morris Smyth, store owner and Martin Agnew, managing director at Henderson Wholesale
Laura Johnston, regional sales manager at Henderson Wholesale, Lynsey Wilson, business development manager at Henderson Wholesale, Morris Smyth, store owner and Martin Agnew, managing director at Henderson Wholesale

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group which owns the Spar brand in Northern Ireland, added: “We wish to congratulate Morris and the whole team at Spar Ulster University on their incredible milestone of 50 years. They are such an integral part of the students’ lives, having a positive impact, getting to know the students personally and giving them the opportunity to gain experience for the future, right on the university campus. We wish them every success for years to come.”

Related topics:Henderson GroupColerainePost OfficeNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice