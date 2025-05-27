The Spar Ulster University store, which is owned and operated by Morris Smyth, opened in 1975 and has since undergone four major refurbishments

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spar Ulster University, which is situated inside the university’s Coleraine campus, is celebrating the amazing milestone of 50 years serving students.

The store, which is owned and operated by Morris Smyth, opened in 1975 and has since undergone four major refurbishments to bring top quality services and products to the university students, providing everything students need under one roof including the addition of an instore Post Office, two Barista Bar coffee machines, a milkshake machine and a wide selection of sandwiches, snacks and drinks, as well as stationery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store has the students at its heart, employing two students each term to provide many with vital work experience during their time at university.

Coleraine campus store celebrates 50 years of student service. Pictured is Martin Agnew, managing director at Henderson Wholesale and Laura Johnston, regional sales manager at Henderson Wholesale with store supervisors Nikita Campbell and Lynn McQuilkan with Lynsey Wilson, business development manager at Henderson Wholesale and Morris Smyth, store owner

Morris explained: “We’re proud to be celebrating 50 years of our store. Our store is right at the heart of the Coleraine campus, and we love getting to know the students and friendly faces coming into the store each day.

"The students are central to everything we do and that is why we have had four major refurbishments over the years to expand our services and product offering as their needs and demands evolve over the years.

“It’s important to us to support them by employing students each term, providing valuable work experience to stand them in good stead when they leave university. We wish to thank all the students for their support and look forward to serving many more throughout their time at Ulster University Coleraine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Johnston, regional sales manager at Henderson Wholesale, Lynsey Wilson, business development manager at Henderson Wholesale, Morris Smyth, store owner and Martin Agnew, managing director at Henderson Wholesale