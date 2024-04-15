Great sadness as Northern Ireland restaurant Clenaghans reveals it is being forced to close with rising costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, the Soldierstown Road, Craigavon business said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Clenaghans will be closing its doors from the 28th of this month.

"With rising costs hitting us from all sides, it has unfortunately become impossible to keep the doors open and to continue to provide the quality experience that we love so much to bring to you all.

"We have seen many other much loved venues have to make this same decision, and if nothing changes for the hospitality sector, I am sure we will continue to see many more.

"We have made some fantastic friends and connections since taking the reins at Clenaghans mid-pandemic, and we would like to thank every customer that has joined us for a meal or a special occasion during our tenure.

"We are so grateful to all of you for the part you have played in our journey, particularly our regulars who have been with us every step of the way.

"And to all the front of house and kitchen team- thank you for giving us your everything and always bringing your A game.

"We love you loads, and wish every single one of you the best in whatever you go onto next.

"The restuarant will be open as normal for now, with our last service on 28th April so please get booked in and get any outstanding vouchers used up!

"Thank you again, you've all been great x”.

Clenaghans is the second excellent restaurant to announce its closure in a matter of days citing rising costs.