Andras House is seeking permission for the erection of a Yotel hotel, including ground floor bar and restaurant, in an eight-storey building at Donegall Pass, reducing to five storeys at Botanic Avenue and four storeys at Ratcliffe Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a new-build hotel in the historic Shaftesbury Square area of central Belfast are set to be approved.

The project will mark a Belfast debut for the Yotel brand.

Applicant Andras House, Northern Ireland’s largest hotel group, is seeking permission for the erection of a 164-bed hotel, including ground floor bar and restaurant, in an eight-storey building at Donegall Pass, reducing to five storeys at Botanic Avenue and four storeys at Ratcliffe Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a new-build hotel in the historic Shaftesbury Square area of central Belfast are set to be approved. The project will mark a Belfast debut for the Yotel brand. Image credit: Andras House

The existing building at the junction of Botanic Avenue, Donegall Pass and Ratcliffe Street will be demolished.

Guests can expect Yotel brand signatures, including reclining the brand's SmartBed, SmartTVs, and rain showers with Urban Jungle amenities.

In addition, YOTEL Belfast will also be home to food and beverage offers, a 24/7 fitness centre and a meeting room. The public spaces will be designed in collaboration with local interior designers and architects to reflect the character of the Northern Irish capital

Plans for a new-build hotel in the historic Shaftesbury Square area of central Belfast are set to be approved. The project will mark a Belfast debut for the Yotel brand. Image credit: Andras House

A report to be scrutinised by Belfast Council's planning committee has recommended approval, subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yotel's expansion into Belfast is part of a broader strategy to introduce the brand to more cities across Ireland, the UK, and around the world, with new openings currently planned in Tokyo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur among others.

Previously, Rohan Thakkar, chief development officer at Yotel, said: “We are delighted to bring Yotel to Belfast, a city that shares our unwavering passion for innovation and creativity.

"Yotel Belfast marks an exciting step forward in our global franchise strategy and strengthens our portfolio as the 35th signed hotel, bringing our total key count to nearly 8,000.

"We are thrilled to partner with Andras Hotels, one of the leading and largest operators in the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rajesh Rana, director of Andras Hotels, also added: “We are excited to be bringing forward this project on a landmark site in the city. The investment of £17million will provide a modern accommodation option for global travellers and create high quality jobs for the community, establishing the hotel as a major asset to the growing tourism market in Belfast.