Plans for a new private healthcare facility at the site of a former B&Q retail warehouse in Belfast have been recommended for approval.

The application, which relate to Units 2A and 2B at 38 Boucher Road, is being brought forward by Pragma Planning and Development Consultants on behalf of Norlin EV Ltd.

B&Q operated from the building until it terminated the lease in 2016.

The occupier of the remainder of the building is The Range.

The proposed hospital would incorporate a reception and waiting area alongside an express care/fracture clinic over two floors and an imaging suite.

There would also be theatres and a total of 74 recovery beds.

According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast City Council's planning committee next week, the proposal is considered acceptable and approval is recommended.

Drawings for the project have been prepared by PlaceLab Architects.

Formed in 2019, Norlin is a privately, locally owned property investment company which has a track record of redeveloping and letting schemes. At the Boucher road location it has redeveloped the part of the site now occupied by The Range.