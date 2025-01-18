Green light recommended for new private healthcare facility at the site of a former B&Q retail warehouse in Northern Ireland

By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Jan 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 16:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The application, which relate to Units 2A and 2B at 38 Boucher Road, is being brought forward by Pragma Planning and Development Consultants on behalf of Norlin EV Ltd

Plans for a new private healthcare facility at the site of a former B&Q retail warehouse in Belfast have been recommended for approval.

The application, which relate to Units 2A and 2B at 38 Boucher Road, is being brought forward by Pragma Planning and Development Consultants on behalf of Norlin EV Ltd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

B&Q operated from the building until it terminated the lease in 2016.

Plans for a new private healthcare facility at the site of a former B&Q retail warehouse in Belfast have been recommended for approvalPlans for a new private healthcare facility at the site of a former B&Q retail warehouse in Belfast have been recommended for approval
Plans for a new private healthcare facility at the site of a former B&Q retail warehouse in Belfast have been recommended for approval

The occupier of the remainder of the building is The Range.

READ THIS: Northern Ireland man turns his fear of the gym into a 'life-saving' career

The proposed hospital would incorporate a reception and waiting area alongside an express care/fracture clinic over two floors and an imaging suite.

There would also be theatres and a total of 74 recovery beds.

According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast City Council's planning committee next week, the proposal is considered acceptable and approval is recommended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drawings for the project have been prepared by PlaceLab Architects.

Formed in 2019, Norlin is a privately, locally owned property investment company which has a track record of redeveloping and letting schemes. At the Boucher road location it has redeveloped the part of the site now occupied by The Range.

More in Insider

Related topics:B&QNorthern IrelandThe RangeBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice