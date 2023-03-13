EEL Greentech, part of Edmundson Electrical, has taken 14,400 sq. ft of prime industrial and office space at Channel Commercial Park. Located within the city’s Titanic Quarter, it will drive growth in the areas of solar PV and EV charging as demand for sustainable products grows across Europe and the rest of the world.

The move represents an initial investment of £250,000 and has created four new roles, with a projected £1.5m investment over the next five years in the facilities and its people, to respond to market demand.

Channel Commercial Park is already home to globally recognised Greentech companies such as Catagen and Artemis.

Jake Keyworth, manager at EEL Greentech, said: “Many of our deliveries come into the docks so Titanic Quarter has been on our radar for a long time. When we realised that Channel Commercial Park could facilitate our needs in terms of space and scalability, we were hooked. It’s allowed us to move into what is arguably Belfast’s most exciting location and neighbour other amazing companies in the ‘green’ space”.

James Eyre, commercial director at Titanic Properties Ltd, added: “We’re delighted to welcome EEL Greentech to the growing cluster of Greentech champions based at Titanic Quarter. Northern Ireland is a hot bed for world-class initiatives in the Greentech space and we’re pleased so much of it is happening in the Titanic Quarter.

"It was our goal to create a bustling hub for likeminded companies to work alongside each other, enabling collaboration and sharing of best practice by creating a community of innovators”.