Subject to agreeing final contract pricing and concluding commercial negotiations, the directors believe that this project could generate total revenues between £100 million - £120 million over a two-year period, with works on the project expected to commence this year.

The FIPASS project involves the build, transport and installation of four floating pontoons of approximately 90 metres each in the Falkland Islands.

If the company is awarded the contract, it has said it intends to spread the work across its multiple facilities in order to ‘de-risk the fabrication’ of the pontoons, with the Belfast manufacturing facility playing a pivotal role.

Harland and Wolff built the six linked barges which make up the existing port facility over 40 years ago, which demonstrates an important historical relationship with the Falkland Islands.

John Wood, chief executive officer of Harland & Wolff group of companies, explained: "Following a competitive bid process, I am delighted that the Falkland Islands Government has selected Harland & Wolff as preferred bidder for this project.

The project is expected to generate between £100m and £120m revenue over a two-year period commencing in FY24. The company will use it expansive facilities across the UK, including Belfast, to provide optionality and de-risk the fabrication of these pontoons

"The company enjoys an excellent relationship and a rich heritage with the Falkland Islands given that Harland and Wolff built the six linked barges which make up the existing port facility 45 years ago.

"I look forward to working closely with the Falkland Islands Government and bringing this contract to fruition."