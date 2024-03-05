Harland & Wolff shipyard preferred bidder for over £100million Falkland Islands contract
Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc has been picked by the Falkland Islands Government as the preferred bidder for the Falkland Islands Port Replacement Project (FIPASS).
Subject to agreeing final contract pricing and concluding commercial negotiations, the directors believe that this project could generate total revenues between £100 million - £120 million over a two-year period, with works on the project expected to commence this year.
The FIPASS project involves the build, transport and installation of four floating pontoons of approximately 90 metres each in the Falkland Islands.
If the company is awarded the contract, it has said it intends to spread the work across its multiple facilities in order to ‘de-risk the fabrication’ of the pontoons, with the Belfast manufacturing facility playing a pivotal role.
Harland and Wolff built the six linked barges which make up the existing port facility over 40 years ago, which demonstrates an important historical relationship with the Falkland Islands.
John Wood, chief executive officer of Harland & Wolff group of companies, explained: "Following a competitive bid process, I am delighted that the Falkland Islands Government has selected Harland & Wolff as preferred bidder for this project.
"The company enjoys an excellent relationship and a rich heritage with the Falkland Islands given that Harland and Wolff built the six linked barges which make up the existing port facility 45 years ago.
"I look forward to working closely with the Falkland Islands Government and bringing this contract to fruition."
The company will make a further announcement upon formal execution of the contract.