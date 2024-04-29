Hastings Hotels team up with Northern Ireland’s oldest independent coffee roasters to brew up a new deal
Hastings Hotels has partnered with SD Bell & Co in east Belfast to create a specially roasted 100% Arabica blend for the group’s six luxurious properties.
The launch of the brew comes as Hastings Hotels confirmed a new supply agreement with Newtownabbey firm Henderson Foodservice to continue its long standing coffee relationship which spans eight years.
As part of this, the group has invested in new top of the range equipment, including a bean to cup machine which enables breakfast guests across the six hotels to self-serve both specialty coffees and hot chocolates.
The new coffee roast supplied by SD Bell & Co is served from all Barista machines across the six hotels and the Cultra Inn, together with especially creamy milk from Farmview Dairies in the Castlereagh Hills, to deliver a premium coffee product.
Howard Hastings, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “At Hastings Hotels, we are passionate about good coffee and have carefully selected our own roasts for the last number of years.
"In keeping with our strong heritage of supporting local, we are delighted to have teamed up with Robert Bell, of SD Bell & Co, a well-known coffee roasters and a neighbour of our property Stormont Hotel, to introduce a delightful specially roasted 100% Arabica blend that is available for our guests to enjoy.”
Robert Bell, managing director of SD Bell, added: “This is a highly prestigious account for SD Bell’s, and as Ireland’s oldest independent tea merchants and coffee roasters, the heritage and history of SD Bell & Co resonates well with the brand values and local credentials that are so important to Hastings Hotels so we are thrilled to be working with the group to create this unique coffee blend.
"I was pleased to be personally involved in the tasting and selection of this coffee, a quality Arabica bean, roasted exclusively for Hastings to give a full, rich taste, perfect for all espresso-based coffees.”
