Northern Ireland haulage provider Freeburn Transport has opened a new three-acre depot in Mallusk.
The new facility, strategically located near all of the major Northern Ireland ports, offers enhanced capabilities and further strengthens Freeburn Transport's commitment to providing top-tier logistics solutions across the region.
The Mallusk depot is designed to streamline operations and improve service delivery. One of its key features is secure overnight parking, offering added convenience and peace of mind. This new location will be pivotal in supporting Freeburn Transport’s expanding operations in Northern Ireland and enabling faster turnaround times for their clients.
Jordan Lemon has been appointed as the operations manager for the Mallusk depot and will oversee day-to-day operations at the facility. With his extensive experience in the logistics sector, Jordan will play a key role in ensuring the depot operates efficiently and continues to meet the growing demands of the business.
Chris Freeburn, managing director, Freeburn commented: "We’re excited about the opening of our Mallusk depot, which is a significant milestone in Freeburn’s ongoing expansion.
"This new facility, combined with the expertise of Jordan Lemon and our dedicated staff, will further enhance our ability to provide outstanding service to our customers in Belfast and beyond.”
To support the expansion, Freeburn Transport is currently recruiting for day, night, and weekend drivers to join the team at the new depot. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply and become part of a dynamic and growing team. For further information please email [email protected]
